Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier for Sale Near Me

  • 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Cavalier

    68,805 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24

    166,558 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Cavalier

    144,073 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Cavalier

    87,915 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,960

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Cavalier LS

    150,931 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,363

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Cavalier

    85,332 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $995

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Cavalier

    80,017 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

    253,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $995

    $1,399 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

    91,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,288

    $210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier LS in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Cavalier LS

    97,934 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,643

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

    240,987 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,990

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier in White
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

    39,936 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS

    198,419 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,100

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

    123,933 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

    136,803 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,597

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

    83,922 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,599

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Cavalier

    94,084 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Cavalier

    90,057 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details

Oh How I Wish I Had Kept This Car
R Carter,06/16/2009
I bought my '91 Cavalier-VL in 1991 and regretfully traded it in 2002 for something with less mileage. It had over 186000 miles on it when I traded it. It ran like a champ. Total repair costs for the 11 yrs I had it was probably not over $1000 I bet if even that much. Absolutely the best car I have ever had and wish to this day (in 2009)I still had it.
