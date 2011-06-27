Used 1993 Chevrolet Caprice Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/552.0 mi.345.0/552.0 mi.330.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.23.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room57.0 in.57.0 in.56.9 in.
Front shoulder room62.6 in.63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.56.9 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room62.9 in.63.4 in.63.5 in.
Measurements
Length214.1 in.214.1 in.217.3 in.
Curb weight3988 lbs.3995 lbs.4471 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.4 cu.ft.20.4 cu.ft.54.7 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.60.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.79.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono61 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Black
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
