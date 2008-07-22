Used 1993 Chevrolet Caprice for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 82,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
- 29,904 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,975
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Caprice searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Caprice
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Caprice
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.67 Reviews
Report abuse
art,07/22/2008
I have owned this old river barge for nearly a year and love it! I explain it, "as if you were driving the couch". Having put 20k on in 10 months, I have few complaints. All the mileage one could expect, probably more for a 305ci, river barge. I get a consistent 22mpg running my route, (450 miles weekly), & as high as 27 on a road trip.