This is the best car I have had in 33 years of driving. I bought it 3 years old with 90,000 after the police were done with it. Today it has 201,000 miles and is running just as strong as the day I bought it. I have replaced the brake pads twice and the shoes once. At about 100,000 it needed a fuel pump, at 180,000 the idler arm was replaced and then nothing else until over 190,000. Since then it has needed a blower motor, waterpump, raditor, tie rods, lower ball joints and a starter. At about 195,000 it started to leak oil but if I add a bit now and again it will probably go another 70,000. I am looking at Impalas but will keep this as a second car.

