1993 Chevrolet Caprice Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Rear styling is revised, and rear wheel wells are opened up. Rear track is increased 1.6 inches. LTZ gets a 180-horsepower, 5.7-liter V8 standard. Acoustical package added to reduce noise. LS trim level gets gold accents on wheels and trim.
art,07/22/2008
I have owned this old river barge for nearly a year and love it! I explain it, "as if you were driving the couch". Having put 20k on in 10 months, I have few complaints. All the mileage one could expect, probably more for a 305ci, river barge. I get a consistent 22mpg running my route, (450 miles weekly), & as high as 27 on a road trip.
bowtie 666,04/19/2004
this is my 11th caprice of varying years, this is the 6th i have owned with the 5.0 (305 cu. inch) i honestly can say that after the late 80's any of the TBI (throttle body injection) cars are still the best as you can work on them in your yard, they get great mileage (mine have averaged 15- 16 city and 24++++ on the road, even as high as the low 30's with a stiff tailwind @ 65 with the cruise set) if GM had half a brain trust they would go back to building these things!
JB's LTZ,04/11/2008
I have driven this car to death. Bought it with 45K used. At 75K, blew the engine but wasn't upset. I was glad! It was covered by my extended warranty! The new engine was great! Now after 150K on the newer engine and 215K on the car it has developed a condition where it eats radiators every 9 months to a year. It's sad. I haven't been able to find anyone that can fix it. Some guys said it could be a bad head gasket or even electrical gremlins. I don't know. I want to keep the car but with gas prices out of control I can't afford the gas for this car any longer.
Ken,05/13/2007
This is the best car I have had in 33 years of driving. I bought it 3 years old with 90,000 after the police were done with it. Today it has 201,000 miles and is running just as strong as the day I bought it. I have replaced the brake pads twice and the shoes once. At about 100,000 it needed a fuel pump, at 180,000 the idler arm was replaced and then nothing else until over 190,000. Since then it has needed a blower motor, waterpump, raditor, tie rods, lower ball joints and a starter. At about 195,000 it started to leak oil but if I add a bit now and again it will probably go another 70,000. I am looking at Impalas but will keep this as a second car.
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4200 rpm
