Estimated values
2014 FIAT 500L Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,355
|$5,562
|$6,735
|Clean
|$4,129
|$5,279
|$6,369
|Average
|$3,678
|$4,714
|$5,636
|Rough
|$3,226
|$4,150
|$4,903
Estimated values
2014 FIAT 500L Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,948
|$6,638
|$8,259
|Clean
|$4,692
|$6,301
|$7,810
|Average
|$4,178
|$5,627
|$6,911
|Rough
|$3,665
|$4,953
|$6,012
Estimated values
2014 FIAT 500L Easy 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,772
|$6,379
|$7,924
|Clean
|$4,525
|$6,055
|$7,493
|Average
|$4,030
|$5,407
|$6,630
|Rough
|$3,535
|$4,759
|$5,768
Estimated values
2014 FIAT 500L Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,549
|$7,441
|$9,259
|Clean
|$5,261
|$7,063
|$8,755
|Average
|$4,685
|$6,307
|$7,747
|Rough
|$4,110
|$5,552
|$6,740