Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Caprice
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/484.0 mi.367.5/563.5 mi.367.5/563.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.24.5 gal.24.5 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm225 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l5.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3200 rpm170 hp @ 4400 rpm170 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room60.9 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity88 cu.ft.nono
Length215.7 in.212.2 in.212.2 in.
Curb weight4192 lbs.3693 lbs.3693 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place50.0 cu.ft.20.9 cu.ft.20.9 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.116.0 in.
Width79.3 in.75.4 in.75.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Dark Maroon Metallic
  • White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Brown Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Dark Maroon Metallic
  • White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Brown Metallic
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Beige
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Dark Maroon Metallic
  • White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Brown Metallic
  • Beige
  • Medium Gray Metallic
