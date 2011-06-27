  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Caprice
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1990 Chevrolet Caprice Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Caprice for Sale
List Price Estimate
$778 - $1,814
Used Caprice for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Caprice.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(37%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
3.9
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

ex 1990 capice police car
young man,01/21/2003
I have a 1990 caprice ex cop car that my dad bought for me on my 16th birthday (last year)with 250,000 miles on it and it runs great. This fall i beat a mustang 5.0 by about 6 car lenghts. since then i have driven a couple front wheel drive cars only to find that i belong in a caprice.
Great Car
capriclassy,08/05/2003
This is my first car. It has'nt many problems at all. Right now the valve seals are being replaced however. This car is very long, i dont recommend anyone who is starting to drive to take this car. Turning can sometimes be hard because of the length of the car..and some people dont understand. Extremely safe too, ive ran into poles going 10km/h and absolutely nothing happened to the car! I get only 16MPG however.
The Greatest
franvdf,10/26/2002
I've had mine since new and it runs better than my2003 corvette. NO JOKE!
brandon
Brandon coyne,11/21/2002
this car rocks it is one of the best reliabl cars i have everbought
See all 8 reviews of the 1990 Chevrolet Caprice
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Chevrolet Caprice

Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice Overview

The Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice is offered in the following submodels: Caprice Sedan, Caprice Wagon. Available styles include Classic 4dr Wagon, 4dr Sedan, Classic 4dr Sedan, Classic Brougham 4dr Sedan, and Classic LS Brougham 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Chevrolet Caprices are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Chevrolet Caprice for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice.

Can't find a used 1990 Chevrolet Caprices you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Caprice for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,752.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,187.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Caprice for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,229.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,839.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Chevrolet Caprice?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Caprice lease specials

Related Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles