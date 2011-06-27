1990 Chevrolet Caprice Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
young man,01/21/2003
I have a 1990 caprice ex cop car that my dad bought for me on my 16th birthday (last year)with 250,000 miles on it and it runs great. This fall i beat a mustang 5.0 by about 6 car lenghts. since then i have driven a couple front wheel drive cars only to find that i belong in a caprice.
capriclassy,08/05/2003
This is my first car. It has'nt many problems at all. Right now the valve seals are being replaced however. This car is very long, i dont recommend anyone who is starting to drive to take this car. Turning can sometimes be hard because of the length of the car..and some people dont understand. Extremely safe too, ive ran into poles going 10km/h and absolutely nothing happened to the car! I get only 16MPG however.
franvdf,10/26/2002
I've had mine since new and it runs better than my2003 corvette. NO JOKE!
Brandon coyne,11/21/2002
this car rocks it is one of the best reliabl cars i have everbought
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4400 rpm
