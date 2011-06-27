  1. Home
Used 2015 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Camaro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,505
See Camaro Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,505
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,505
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/361.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,505
Torque556 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower580 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,505
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$55,505
Gray Stripe Packageyes
Interior Sueded Microfiber Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,505
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
245 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,505
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,505
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,505
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Illuminated Footwellsyes
Audio System w/Navigationyes
Recaro Performance Seatsyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,505
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,505
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,505
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,505
Exposed Carbon Fiber Weave Hood Insertyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Black Stripesyes
Power Sunroofyes
Chrome Fuel Dooryes
20" x 10.0" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear Bright 5-Spoke Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Black Stripesyes
Satin Nickel Finish Fuel Dooryes
Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/ZL1 Logoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,505
Length190.6 in.
Curb weight4120 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.
EPA interior volume93.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width75.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,505
Exterior Colors
  • Red Hot
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Red Rock Metallic
  • Bright Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,505
P305/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,505
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,505
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
