Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

SS.2.RS Race Car smushi , 06/14/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful When I was checking out the car I thought no way would the wife let me get it. Get to test driving the car (v8 Manual) wife refused to drive it saying she was intemidated... After we get it home she took it out and now 2 months later 1500 of our first 2000 miles are from my wife cruising around to work etc. This car is a race car in build. If your seeking maximum comfort or the best gas mileage get a Caddy or a Prius. If you want a car and like many others have said that gets you comments and looks everywhere you go. Feels and drives like a race car. Makes you feel like 1 million bucks. This is your car. Its fun,fast, and sexy. You wont go wrong here! Report Abuse

2SS Convertible hotrodss , 02/19/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought mine March 2011. Have 6500 miles on it. So not driving it alot. Issues, passenger seat too low and non Electric so no height adjustment. If you run my heater for awhile the fan will begin to rattle. I need to take in for repair. Rear rotor is rusting and it is the only one doing that. The car is garaged and basically new. Not sure about the necessity of ONSTAR due to Smart Phones. ONStar costs $30 a month. Seems better just to have a GPS. No spare tire or Jack/lug wrench in trunk. Just have the air pump and tire sealer. (Seems cheap for a car I spent well into the mid 50s on. A bit cumbersome removing and installing the convertible top cover. Wheels scratch easily. Report Abuse

Fun but Expensive deano18 , 02/26/2015 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful This car has its pros and cons, but there are too many cons. Pros: The car is a lot of fun to drive, very powerful, and looks great. Cons: MPG is not even close to what the epa estimates are. Unless you drive incredibly well and keep the rpm's below 2500, you are going to get 14/15 mpg on a good day and average out at about 11. The car is always in the shop and constantly needs to be maintained. An oil change costs about $100 and this car drinks oil likes its no tomorrow. Tires costs about $250 each and the car goes through those like an eraser on a pencil. Only buy this car if you plan to use it as a weekend car, not a daily driver, and don't care about maintenance costs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Modern Muscle stinger222 , 03/03/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had my Black 2SS for nearly 3 years now and still love driving it. I live in Western NY and must garage it during the winter, bummer! To own this car in my area you it must be as a summer car, no way I would drive it in the snow and salt. Pleanty of power when you want it, I recomend investing in a radar dector. The cool factor of driving this car makes the visibility issue dissapear after a couple short drives! Trunk space is OK, The back seat drops down and 2 sets of golf clubs fits easily. I've owned several manuals and nearly stalled it at first but you get used it quickly. Gas mileage not bad when compared to older muscle cars. Report Abuse