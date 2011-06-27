Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Consumer Reviews
Performance bargain
The smart money buys an older garage queen with very low miles. I bought my 2010 with just 9500 miles from new at 7 years old for almost half the cost of a new one. Independent rear suspension with a big V8 is a winning combination. Handling in surprisingly good on the twisty roads. Visibility is poor on these cars but you can get used to it and it improve your spacial awareness. Car is comfortable on long journeys with a great sound system. Buy the 2SS if you can.
2010 - 2011 Camaro - Front End Suspension Issues
After a couple of months of owning the 2010 2SS RS Camaro, it started making very annoying front end noises, loud annoying clunking sounds when going over bumps or rivets in the pavement. The car now sounds like it is 10 years old. I have opened a case with GM but apparantly this is the case with MOST 2010 - 2011 Camaros and GM refuses to fix the issue at this time. If you visit this forum link you can see how many Camaro owners are having this issue. http://www.camaro5.com/forums/showthread.php?p=2648682#post2648682 I have been dealing with this issue now for months and it gets me sick driving the car. Before you buy this car please see if GM came out with a resolution.
Paint Chips everywhere!
I have had my midnight blue camaro for almost a year. I drive 4 miles to work then 4 miles home. I have 10,000 miles on it now. My paint where the gills are look horrific. I have a smattering of nicks that look like I have driven through a paintball war. I'm taking it to the dealer next week to have them look at it, but am not expecting them to do anything. I'm OCD about my vehicles looking perfect and this one has certainly let me down.
2010-2013 Best looking 5th gen camaros
Im gonna start by saying that i love muscle cars, especially v8s. This camaro caught my eye and i had to buy it. I bought it used with 16k miles for $24k last year. When i test drove this car i was like wow. The acceleration was like nothing else i have drove, but then again im 22 and only had drove a toyota celica gt 2002. I always get complitments on the car. They asked me v8 or v6? When i tell them v8, they are like wow i wish i had one. Initially i was going to get a corvette 2009 but when i test drove the camaro i was sold, not only for the looks and power but also because it has 4 seats. Im a truck driver and to be honest the blind spots dont bother me much but they are annoying sometimes. I have drove it only 3k miles so i dont know much about the reliability. Gas mileage is ok for a v8 but i knew what i was buying. Interior is nice but could had been better. I love the red leather seats and the inside of the doors. Also when you drive this car you sit low and it feels like a tank but does handle teally good.
Nice car. Don't but from Chevy of Irvine.
Superb car in every respect. The blind spots are plenty, so be careful. But this is the most bang for your buck you can get for under 40k performance-wise. Do not buy from Chevy of Irvine as they like to drive your "new" car for hundreds of miles before presenting it to you. Who knows what they do prior to you taking ownership. And even when confronted about the issue, they deny despite the odometer's readings. There are honest Chevy dealers out there. Chevy of Irvine IS NOT one of them. Fair warning.
