Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,607
|$6,578
|$7,645
|Clean
|$4,279
|$6,113
|$7,104
|Average
|$3,624
|$5,183
|$6,023
|Rough
|$2,969
|$4,252
|$4,942
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,442
|$7,752
|$9,002
|Clean
|$5,055
|$7,204
|$8,366
|Average
|$4,281
|$6,108
|$7,093
|Rough
|$3,507
|$5,011
|$5,819
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,038
|$7,131
|$8,263
|Clean
|$4,680
|$6,627
|$7,679
|Average
|$3,963
|$5,618
|$6,510
|Rough
|$3,246
|$4,610
|$5,342
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,211
|$6,062
|$7,064
|Clean
|$3,911
|$5,633
|$6,565
|Average
|$3,312
|$4,776
|$5,566
|Rough
|$2,713
|$3,919
|$4,567
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,690
|$6,422
|$7,359
|Clean
|$4,356
|$5,967
|$6,839
|Average
|$3,689
|$5,059
|$5,798
|Rough
|$3,022
|$4,151
|$4,757
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,881
|$8,203
|$9,459
|Clean
|$5,462
|$7,623
|$8,790
|Average
|$4,626
|$6,463
|$7,452
|Rough
|$3,789
|$5,303
|$6,115
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,236
|$7,391
|$8,556
|Clean
|$4,863
|$6,868
|$7,951
|Average
|$4,118
|$5,823
|$6,741
|Rough
|$3,373
|$4,778
|$5,531
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,515
|$6,428
|$7,463
|Clean
|$4,194
|$5,973
|$6,935
|Average
|$3,551
|$5,064
|$5,880
|Rough
|$2,909
|$4,155
|$4,824
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,416
|$7,628
|$8,826
|Clean
|$5,030
|$7,089
|$8,202
|Average
|$4,260
|$6,010
|$6,954
|Rough
|$3,489
|$4,931
|$5,706
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,917
|$8,195
|$9,427
|Clean
|$5,496
|$7,616
|$8,761
|Average
|$4,655
|$6,457
|$7,427
|Rough
|$3,813
|$5,298
|$6,094