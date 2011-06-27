  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,607$6,578$7,645
Clean$4,279$6,113$7,104
Average$3,624$5,183$6,023
Rough$2,969$4,252$4,942
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,442$7,752$9,002
Clean$5,055$7,204$8,366
Average$4,281$6,108$7,093
Rough$3,507$5,011$5,819
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,038$7,131$8,263
Clean$4,680$6,627$7,679
Average$3,963$5,618$6,510
Rough$3,246$4,610$5,342
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,690$6,422$7,359
Clean$4,356$5,967$6,839
Average$3,689$5,059$5,798
Rough$3,022$4,151$4,757
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,881$8,203$9,459
Clean$5,462$7,623$8,790
Average$4,626$6,463$7,452
Rough$3,789$5,303$6,115
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,236$7,391$8,556
Clean$4,863$6,868$7,951
Average$4,118$5,823$6,741
Rough$3,373$4,778$5,531
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,515$6,428$7,463
Clean$4,194$5,973$6,935
Average$3,551$5,064$5,880
Rough$2,909$4,155$4,824
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,416$7,628$8,826
Clean$5,030$7,089$8,202
Average$4,260$6,010$6,954
Rough$3,489$4,931$5,706
Estimated values
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Ford Expedition EL on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Expedition EL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,911 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,633 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition EL is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Expedition EL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,911 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,633 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Ford Expedition EL, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Expedition EL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,911 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,633 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Ford Expedition EL. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Ford Expedition EL and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2008 Ford Expedition EL ranges from $2,713 to $7,064, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Ford Expedition EL is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.