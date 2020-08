Used 1997 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

Eddy's Chevrolet - Wichita / Kansas

Recent Arrival! 5.7L 8-Cylinder SFI OHV, ABS brakes, Glass rear window, Illuminated Entry, Panic Alarm, Power Windows w/Driver's Side Express Down, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Mechanical Trunk Opener, Remote Trunk Release w/Keyfob, Theft Deterrent Alarm System. Clean CARFAX.16/27 City/Highway MPG Arctic White 1997 Chevrolet Camaro 2D Convertible Z28 RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.7L 8-Cylinder SFI OHVWhatever your need, we are sure that we have a vehicle that will please you or your family. Give us a call at (316) 684-6521 or stop by our Wichita, KS Chevrolet Cadillac dealership and see us in person. We look forward to getting you behind the wheel of your favorite Chevrolet or Cadillac today. We want your car buying experience to be fun!! Eddy's will be the place you are happy to send your whole family to for a great experience. Servicing Wichita, and surrounding areas.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1FP32P9V2146798

Stock: P5059D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020