2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,000
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA City MPGe
|131 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|120 mi.
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|7.5 hr.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|106 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|28
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|EPA Electricity Range
|259 mi.
|Engine
|Torque
|266 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 0 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
|Comfort and Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Reflective Front Window Shade
|yes
|Winter/Summer Floor Mat Package
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|All-Weather Cargo Mat
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Mats
|yes
|Aluminum Sill Plates
|yes
|Interior Protection Package
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|Front hip room
|51.3 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|17" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels w/Carbon Flash Painted Pockets
|yes
|Tire Inflator
|yes
|Front Mounting License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|57.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|163.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3589 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|63.4 in.
|Wheel base
|102.4 in.
|Width
|69.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Puncture-sealing tires
|yes
|215/50R17 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
