Estimated values
1999 Kia Sephia LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,330
|$1,728
|Clean
|$515
|$1,177
|$1,530
|Average
|$378
|$870
|$1,134
|Rough
|$241
|$563
|$739
