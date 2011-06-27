Estimated values
2017 Kia Cadenza Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,367
|$20,408
|$22,707
|Clean
|$17,844
|$19,841
|$22,035
|Average
|$16,797
|$18,705
|$20,691
|Rough
|$15,750
|$17,569
|$19,347
Estimated values
2017 Kia Cadenza Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,304
|$17,176
|$19,275
|Clean
|$14,868
|$16,698
|$18,704
|Average
|$13,995
|$15,743
|$17,563
|Rough
|$13,123
|$14,787
|$16,422
Estimated values
2017 Kia Cadenza Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,773
|$21,819
|$24,136
|Clean
|$19,209
|$21,212
|$23,421
|Average
|$18,082
|$19,998
|$21,993
|Rough
|$16,955
|$18,784
|$20,564