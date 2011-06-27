  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,095$37,841$42,610
Clean$31,706$36,259$40,828
Average$28,929$33,095$37,262
Rough$26,151$29,932$33,696
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,083$38,854$39,654
Clean$36,485$37,230$37,994
Average$33,289$33,982$34,676
Rough$30,092$30,734$31,358
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,664$34,386$38,131
Clean$29,377$32,949$36,535
Average$26,803$30,074$33,344
Rough$24,230$27,199$30,154
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,477$28,571$31,685
Clean$24,408$27,377$30,359
Average$22,270$24,988$27,708
Rough$20,131$22,599$25,056
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,058$49,887$53,751
Clean$44,126$47,802$51,502
Average$40,260$43,631$47,004
Rough$36,394$39,461$42,506
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,851$38,704$43,583
Clean$32,431$37,086$41,760
Average$29,590$33,851$38,113
Rough$26,749$30,615$34,465
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,678$33,196$36,737
Clean$28,432$31,808$35,200
Average$25,942$29,033$32,126
Rough$23,451$26,258$29,051
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,467$31,033$34,619
Clean$26,314$29,735$33,170
Average$24,009$27,141$30,273
Rough$21,704$24,547$27,376
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Jaguar XJ on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jaguar XJ with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,408 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,377 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
