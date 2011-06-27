Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,095
|$37,841
|$42,610
|Clean
|$31,706
|$36,259
|$40,828
|Average
|$28,929
|$33,095
|$37,262
|Rough
|$26,151
|$29,932
|$33,696
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,083
|$38,854
|$39,654
|Clean
|$36,485
|$37,230
|$37,994
|Average
|$33,289
|$33,982
|$34,676
|Rough
|$30,092
|$30,734
|$31,358
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,664
|$34,386
|$38,131
|Clean
|$29,377
|$32,949
|$36,535
|Average
|$26,803
|$30,074
|$33,344
|Rough
|$24,230
|$27,199
|$30,154
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,477
|$28,571
|$31,685
|Clean
|$24,408
|$27,377
|$30,359
|Average
|$22,270
|$24,988
|$27,708
|Rough
|$20,131
|$22,599
|$25,056
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,058
|$49,887
|$53,751
|Clean
|$44,126
|$47,802
|$51,502
|Average
|$40,260
|$43,631
|$47,004
|Rough
|$36,394
|$39,461
|$42,506
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,851
|$38,704
|$43,583
|Clean
|$32,431
|$37,086
|$41,760
|Average
|$29,590
|$33,851
|$38,113
|Rough
|$26,749
|$30,615
|$34,465
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,678
|$33,196
|$36,737
|Clean
|$28,432
|$31,808
|$35,200
|Average
|$25,942
|$29,033
|$32,126
|Rough
|$23,451
|$26,258
|$29,051
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,467
|$31,033
|$34,619
|Clean
|$26,314
|$29,735
|$33,170
|Average
|$24,009
|$27,141
|$30,273
|Rough
|$21,704
|$24,547
|$27,376