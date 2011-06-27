Estimated values
2007 Kia Rondo LX 4dr Wagon w/Popular Equipment (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,807
|$2,954
|$3,574
|Clean
|$1,638
|$2,686
|$3,251
|Average
|$1,300
|$2,149
|$2,607
|Rough
|$962
|$1,612
|$1,962
Estimated values
2007 Kia Rondo LX 4dr Wagon w/Popular Equipment (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,767
|$2,839
|$3,417
|Clean
|$1,602
|$2,581
|$3,109
|Average
|$1,272
|$2,065
|$2,493
|Rough
|$941
|$1,549
|$1,876
Estimated values
2007 Kia Rondo LX 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,792
|$3,097
|$3,800
|Clean
|$1,625
|$2,816
|$3,457
|Average
|$1,290
|$2,253
|$2,772
|Rough
|$955
|$1,690
|$2,087
Estimated values
2007 Kia Rondo EX 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,936
|$3,055
|$3,661
|Clean
|$1,755
|$2,778
|$3,331
|Average
|$1,393
|$2,223
|$2,670
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,667
|$2,010
Estimated values
2007 Kia Rondo EX 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,098
|$3,085
|$3,620
|Clean
|$1,902
|$2,804
|$3,293
|Average
|$1,509
|$2,244
|$2,640
|Rough
|$1,117
|$1,683
|$1,988