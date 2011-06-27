Estimated values
2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,276
|$28,613
|$31,489
|Clean
|$25,821
|$28,113
|$30,928
|Average
|$24,910
|$27,113
|$29,807
|Rough
|$24,000
|$26,113
|$28,686
Estimated values
2019 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,992
|$25,876
|$28,196
|Clean
|$23,577
|$25,424
|$27,694
|Average
|$22,745
|$24,520
|$26,690
|Rough
|$21,914
|$23,615
|$25,687