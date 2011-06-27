Used 1994 Chevrolet Beretta Consumer Reviews
Not happy
This car has been a pain since I bought it. One thing after another has gone wrong with it. The head gasket has had to be changed twice. The engine head had to be replaced. The transmission went out. etc, etc ,etc
Loved that car
Bought this car with 166,000 km on it and drove it to around 277 km. Great mileage and power for days with the 3.1. This car took me everywhere and took a beating. Most reliable car I have ever had. Would start in -40 even after sitting for a month. Broke the signal off and very rare it would smoke from the hazard switch. Even with that much mileage it would put you back in your seat. Never burned any oil and no engine problems from brand new. Car sounded great. After you get used to the brake light always on.
loved this car
very few repairs. only down spot was the brakes. went though a lot of rotors, but drove a lot of stop & go traffic. engine runs as good as the day I bought it. fuel economy is nearly as good too.
dependable little beretta
Never had a problem other than the stubborn Check Engine light coming on often. It should last me another 30,000 miles, unlike similar Ford cars with the same miles.
Keep looking.
Bought this car when my trusty old 1988 Chevy Celebrity was put out to pasture. The Beretta was nothing but a headache. Poor design of steering column; the turn signal lever snapped in 1/2 after 6 months. Cost $200 to repair (!). Transmission went out -- twice. Head gasket started leaking. Alternator went out -- twice. Brakes were constantly going. Money and prayer kept it going to 167,000, when I got new Impala (which I have been very happy with). Almost didn't buy GM again b/c of this car, though....took a good deal on the Impala just to get me to look at it.
Sponsored cars related to the Beretta
Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Beretta info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner