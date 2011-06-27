  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Beretta Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/483.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length183.4 in.
Curb weight2649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Torch Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Teal Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
