Used 1997 Chevrolet Astro Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Astro
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/500.0 mi.375.0/500.0 mi.375.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.39.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.9 in.189.9 in.189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5500 lbs.5500 lbs.
Curb weight4197 lbs.4197 lbs.4197 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.6100 lbs.6100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.7.4 in.7.4 in.
Height76.0 in.76.0 in.76.0 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Ghost White
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
