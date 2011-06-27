  1. Home
Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Astro Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1616
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/475.0 mi.350.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG1616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.67.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.no
Length189.9 in.189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5500 lbs.
Curb weight4433 lbs.4186 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.6.8 in.
Height74.9 in.74.9 in.
Maximum payload1667.0 lbs.1764.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Light Carmine Red Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Carmine Red Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Blue
  • Neutral
  • Neutral
  • Blue
  • Neutral
  • Gray
