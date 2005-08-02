  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Astro Cargo

Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo

2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Rwd 3dr Minivan
2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo in Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo in Summit White
2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo in Light Pewter Metallic
2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo in Medium Cadet Blue Metallic
+28
(2)

Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo

MSRP$22,930
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Big-van capacity in a small-van package, available all-wheel drive, high towing ability.

If you need a small utility van that's tough enough to handle day after day on the job site, the Astro is about the only game in town.

2005 Highlights

No major changes for the Astro Cargo Van this year.
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Astro Cargo lease offers
2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo price drops
Shop used 2005 from $8,495

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • wheels & tires

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, best van on the road
mikeway05,

This is the best van on the road by far better than any other ... Gas mileage can be increased by opting for a K&N air filter .. Replace the 3 1/2 foot muffer with a new modern version and really increase you gas mileage. Keep the motor tuned up and use the long lasting uridium plugs in it .. Move to a 225 16 inch wheel instead of a 215 and go with Michelin xd2's .. Best move I ever made ..

4.75 out of 5 stars, Pays it's own way
rbell,

This is the third Astro cargo van I've owned. The previous two Astro's I had were work horses that paid their own way. No major mechanical problems, just normal maintenance expense.

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Used Years for Chevrolet Astro Cargo
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

Features & Specs

Rwd 3dr Minivan features & specs
Rwd 3dr Minivan
4.3L 6cyl 4A
MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
AWD 3dr Minivan features & specs
AWD 3dr Minivan
4.3L 6cyl 4A
MPG 14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
Chevrolet Astro Cargo for sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Astro Cargo a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2005 Astro Cargo both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Astro Cargo fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Astro Cargo gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg to 17 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Astro Cargo has 170.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Astro Cargo. Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Astro Cargo reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Astro Cargo is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Astro Cargo. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Astro Cargo's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2005 Astro Cargo is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo?

The least-expensive 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo is the 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,930.

Other versions include:

  • Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,930
  • AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,430
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Astro Cargo?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Astro Cargo, the next question is, which Astro Cargo model is right for you? Astro Cargo variants include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of Astro Cargo models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo

Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Astro Cargo Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Astro Cargo 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Astro Cargo.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Astro Cargo featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo?

Which 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2005 Astro Cargos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,495 and mileage as low as 135958 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo.

Can't find a new 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet Astro Cargo for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,500.

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,402.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials

Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider