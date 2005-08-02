Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo
- Big-van capacity in a small-van package, available all-wheel drive, high towing ability.
This is the best van on the road by far better than any other ... Gas mileage can be increased by opting for a K&N air filter .. Replace the 3 1/2 foot muffer with a new modern version and really increase you gas mileage. Keep the motor tuned up and use the long lasting uridium plugs in it .. Move to a 225 16 inch wheel instead of a 215 and go with Michelin xd2's .. Best move I ever made ..
This is the third Astro cargo van I've owned. The previous two Astro's I had were work horses that paid their own way. No major mechanical problems, just normal maintenance expense.
|Rwd 3dr Minivan
4.3L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 2
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|AWD 3dr Minivan
4.3L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 2
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
The least-expensive 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo is the 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,930.
- Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,930
- AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,430
The Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Astro Cargo Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Astro Cargo 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Astro Cargo.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2005 Astro Cargos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,495 and mileage as low as 135958 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
