Volvo Offering Free Over-the-Air Infotainment Update for Millions of Older Vehicles

Over-the-air updates for infotainment systems are helpful for ensuring software bugs and glitches are fixed throughout a car's life, but they're also useful for keeping the tech in older cars up to date. Volvo is doing just that, offering an over-the-air update for millions of its older vehicles with Google's Android software built in, which will give these cars the same infotainment suite as the company's newest models.

Volvo says the upgrade will be offered for free and will start rolling out next year. It's only available for cars built as early as 2020, and the Android-based software still works with Apple CarPlay. The infotainment upgrade will be offered to any of the following vehicles, as long as they have Volvo's more recent, Android-powered operating system: C40, XC40, EX40 (XC40 Recharge), EC40 (C40 Recharge), S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC90.