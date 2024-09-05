- Volvo's new Android-based infotainment system debuted in the EX30 and EX90 SUVs.
Volvo Offering Free Over-the-Air Infotainment Update for Millions of Older Vehicles
Over-the-air updates for infotainment systems are helpful for ensuring software bugs and glitches are fixed throughout a car's life, but they're also useful for keeping the tech in older cars up to date. Volvo is doing just that, offering an over-the-air update for millions of its older vehicles with Google's Android software built in, which will give these cars the same infotainment suite as the company's newest models.
Volvo says the upgrade will be offered for free and will start rolling out next year. It's only available for cars built as early as 2020, and the Android-based software still works with Apple CarPlay. The infotainment upgrade will be offered to any of the following vehicles, as long as they have Volvo's more recent, Android-powered operating system: C40, XC40, EX40 (XC40 Recharge), EC40 (C40 Recharge), S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC90.
Volvo's new multimedia software first came to life in the electric EX90 and EX30 models. It's also made its way to the refreshed XC90, where the infotainment system is displayed on a vertically oriented 11.2-inch touchscreen.
When we drove the new EX90, we found ourselves having to dig far too deep into the infotainment system's menus to find certain controls, which took our eyes off the road. Otherwise, the system proved to be generally intuitive and quick to respond to inputs. The fact that the Android-based software still works with CarPlay is a boon, as well.
Edmunds says
Technology is rapidly changing in the automotive world, so keeping a vehicle's tech center up to date is crucial. It'll be interesting to see if other automakers make similar moves.