Our Lucid Air Grand Touring Leaves a Better Car Than When It Arrived

Nearly three years ago, we purchased a 2022 Lucid Air for our One-Year Road Test fleet. Buying the first car from a brand-new automaker is always an exciting prospect, though as our Fisker Ocean showed, exciting isn't always fun. After nearly 27,000 miles, dozens of over-the-air updates, and a few trips to the dealership for repairs, it's finally time to say goodbye to the Air.

When we purchased our car, we went for a loaded Grand Touring model, the highest trim in the lineup at that point. Our Grand Touring set us back a cool $140,500, making it the most expensive car Edmunds has ever purchased. Since then, Lucid has both lowered the Grand Touring's price — you can get an Air Grand Touring for tens of thousands less than what we paid — and introduced the Air Sapphire, a high-performance model that sits atop the lineup.

So what's the verdict on the Lucid Air after three years? How does it compare to the first models from other relatively new automakers like Tesla, Rivian and Fisker? While it hasn't been perfect, the Air is leaving our garage a better and more competitive car than when it arrived.