With three rows of seats and a targeted range of more than 300 miles, the all-electric Volvo EX90 will take on a growing list of competitors, including the well-established Tesla Model X, long-range Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and rugged Rivian R1S. Volvo touts European luxury, advanced technology and safety as paramount for the EX90, none of which should come as a surprise to anyone who's familiar with the Swedish automaker's vehicles. But how well does this come off in an electric SUV? I hit the road in Southern California to find out.

Is 300 miles of range enough?

Like many other EVs, the EX90 uses a 400-volt system, which means it can't charge as fast as cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV9 or Porsche Taycan, which use 800-volt architecture. Its battery has a usable capacity of 107 kWh, and Volvo expects that the EX90 will cover up to 310 miles on a full charge with the 21-inch wheels, or 300 miles with the 20- or 22-inch wheels. This is certainly decent, but know that some rival EVs can go farther. For example, in our independent Edmunds EV Range Test, we managed to go 407 miles in a Mercedes EQS SUV 450+. Rivian also says you can potentially go more than 400 miles in a R1S.

Charging times should be competitive, even with the 400-volt setup. The EX90 has a peak charge rate of 250 kW on a Level 3 plug. Volvo says that's good enough to charge from 10% to 80% in roughly 30 minutes. We also plan to put this to the test when we get an EX90 in for full evaluation later this year.