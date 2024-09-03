- The EX90 is Volvo's new, electric three-row flagship SUV.
- It boasts up to 510 hp and an EPA-estimated 310 miles of range.
- It's a compelling rival to the Mercedes EQS SUV and Rivian R1S.
2025 Volvo EX90 First Drive: Electric SUV Makes a Solid First Impression
The three-row EX90 is dressed to impress inside and out
With three rows of seats and a targeted range of more than 300 miles, the all-electric Volvo EX90 will take on a growing list of competitors, including the well-established Tesla Model X, long-range Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and rugged Rivian R1S. Volvo touts European luxury, advanced technology and safety as paramount for the EX90, none of which should come as a surprise to anyone who's familiar with the Swedish automaker's vehicles. But how well does this come off in an electric SUV? I hit the road in Southern California to find out.
Is 300 miles of range enough?
Like many other EVs, the EX90 uses a 400-volt system, which means it can't charge as fast as cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV9 or Porsche Taycan, which use 800-volt architecture. Its battery has a usable capacity of 107 kWh, and Volvo expects that the EX90 will cover up to 310 miles on a full charge with the 21-inch wheels, or 300 miles with the 20- or 22-inch wheels. This is certainly decent, but know that some rival EVs can go farther. For example, in our independent Edmunds EV Range Test, we managed to go 407 miles in a Mercedes EQS SUV 450+. Rivian also says you can potentially go more than 400 miles in a R1S.
Charging times should be competitive, even with the 400-volt setup. The EX90 has a peak charge rate of 250 kW on a Level 3 plug. Volvo says that's good enough to charge from 10% to 80% in roughly 30 minutes. We also plan to put this to the test when we get an EX90 in for full evaluation later this year.
Smooth acceleration and stable handling
The car I drove was an EX90 Twin Motor Performance. U.S.-spec cars will come with standard all-season tires in sizes ranging from 20 to 22 inches, but this early-production model was fitted with European-spec 22-inch Pirelli Scorpion Elect summer tires. According to Pirelli, these tires "are specifically designed to reduce perceived in-cabin noise by up to 20%." I can't confirm exactly how much quieter they'd be compared to the U.S.-spec all-seasons, but along my test route, the EX90 had one of the quietest cabins I've ever experienced.
The Twin Motor Performance accelerates as smoothly as any electric SUV out there, with decent punch, thanks to its 510 horsepower and 671 lb-ft of torque. When the road got twisty, I was pleasantly surprised by the EX90's stability. It settled in nicely during a handful of long, sweeping turns, unlike the side-to-side rolling motion exhibited by some SUVs. This is a family hauler at heart, so few owners will drive it anywhere near the limit. Still, there is peace of mind knowing the EX90 handles with such poise should you need to make a quick swerve on the highway, for instance.
Smooth ride but too much sunlight
The EX90's ride quality is excellent. During my drive, the suspension reacted well across various surfaces and maintained that level of luxury comfort customers now expect from Volvo.
The seating position is a mixed bag, however. The driver's seat is highly adjustable but the steering wheel doesn't telescope out as far as I'd like. As a taller driver (over 6 feet), I had to slide the seat closer to the pedals than I prefer. After about 45 minutes in the Volvo, the top of my right ankle cramped from its position related to the accelerator pedal. This phenomenon is not unique to the EX90 in my experience. In the front passenger seat, however, I was very comfortable.
The second row is suitable for adults with decent space, though entry and exit is a little tight. Third-row access is possible for adults in a pinch but much more suited for kids.
Sunbelt drivers should be aware of the EX90's fixed glass roof. This is a trend among EVs that has cosmetic benefits but functional limitations. The EX90 does not have a shade for its extensive glass roof. You'll definitely feel the heat coming in from the roof on a warm day. Back sweat is a real thing. An options package that includes seat cooling is available, I was told. I'd consider it a must. A second downside is the glare from the midday sun. The tinted glass simply doesn't block enough of the sun's light.
New technology interface
Volvo completely overhauled its tech interface for the EX90. The 14.5-inch center screen runs a version of Google's Android software that's fast and offers the ability to use wireless Apple CarPlay. I did notice, however, that while the buttonless center stack looks slick, searching deep into touchscreen menus for certain controls can take your eyes off the road, which is never ideal.
Should a situation arise, the EX90 has an array of cameras, radar and lidar sensors. All come standard on the vehicle. Together, Volvo says the systems create "a real-time, 360-degree view of the world," that will help keep drivers and passengers out of trouble while on the road. Volvo also says the EX90 is the first Volvo vehicle that's hardware-ready for more automated driving capability in the near future.
EX90 pricing and versions
The Volvo EX90 goes on sale at the end of 2024 with a starting price just over $80,000. For now, U.S. cars will come exclusively with all-wheel drive and will be built in Ridgeville, South Carolina. There are four variants. Starting prices, including $1,295 for destination, will be:
- Twin Motor Plus ($81,290)
- Twin Motor Ultra ($85,640)
- Twin Motor Performance Plus ($86,290)
- Twin Motor Performance Ultra ($90,640)
Twin Motor EX90s are the entry-level choice, producing 402 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. Notable Plus-spec features include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and lane changing assistance, a 360-degree camera system, phone-as-key technology, a glass roof, Bose audio and 20-inch wheels. Ultra adds an adaptive suspension, soft-close doors, front passenger massagers, 21-inch wheels and an optional Bowers & Wilkins stereo.
Potential buyers should know some of the EX90's technology features will not be available at launch and will be activated later on through over-the-air software updates.
Edmunds says
Volvo's electric flagship SUV is here. Our early impressions of the EX90 are positive and we think you'll want to keep it in mind as you shop for a luxury electric SUV. We look forward to an extended test to determine where it fits among its peers.