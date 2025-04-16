This Mercedes-Benz G-Class Is a Perfect '80s Throwback

What's cooler than a Mercedes-Benz G-Class? A special-edition Mercedes-Benz G-Class with plaid fabric seats. Meet the horribly named Mercedes-Benz G-Class Edition Stronger Than the 1980s — a rad throwback to the original 280 GE with all sorts of nifty colors and details.

The limited-run G-Class is based on the six-cylinder G 550. You can get it in Agave Green, Cream or Colorado Beige, and they all come with 18-inch five-spoke wheels, amber turn signals and some black exterior panels. Mud flaps are also included, as are all-terrain tires, and customers who choose Agave Green get the G-Class Professional roof rack.