This Mercedes-Benz G-Class Is a Perfect '80s Throwback

Only 460 will be sold worldwide

Mercedes-Benz G-Class 1980s Edition front 3/4
  written by
    edited by
  • Mercedes-Benz is throwing it back to the 1980s with a new limited-run G-Class SUV.
  • It's based on the six-cylinder G 550.
  • The colors and details are reminiscent of the old Mercedes-Benz 280 GE.

What's cooler than a Mercedes-Benz G-Class? A special-edition Mercedes-Benz G-Class with plaid fabric seats. Meet the horribly named Mercedes-Benz G-Class Edition Stronger Than the 1980s — a rad throwback to the original 280 GE with all sorts of nifty colors and details.

The limited-run G-Class is based on the six-cylinder G 550. You can get it in Agave Green, Cream or Colorado Beige, and they all come with 18-inch five-spoke wheels, amber turn signals and some black exterior panels. Mud flaps are also included, as are all-terrain tires, and customers who choose Agave Green get the G-Class Professional roof rack.

Mercedes-Benz G 550 interior

Inside, there are fabric gray seat inserts in a plaid design, and you'll find "stronger than the 1980s" (in all caps, of course) engraved in the passenger-side grab handle. The front door panels also have a topographical map of the Schöckl mountain near Graz, Austria, where the G-Class is built.

Only 460 of these special-edition G-Class models will be sold worldwide, and we don't know how many will come to the United States. We don't know how much this G-Class will cost either, but it'll surely be well above the standard G 550's $150K base price.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class 1980s Edition driving
Steven Ewingby

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

