This Mercedes-Benz G-Class Is a Perfect '80s Throwback
Only 460 will be sold worldwide
What's cooler than a Mercedes-Benz G-Class? A special-edition Mercedes-Benz G-Class with plaid fabric seats. Meet the horribly named Mercedes-Benz G-Class Edition Stronger Than the 1980s — a rad throwback to the original 280 GE with all sorts of nifty colors and details.
The limited-run G-Class is based on the six-cylinder G 550. You can get it in Agave Green, Cream or Colorado Beige, and they all come with 18-inch five-spoke wheels, amber turn signals and some black exterior panels. Mud flaps are also included, as are all-terrain tires, and customers who choose Agave Green get the G-Class Professional roof rack.
Inside, there are fabric gray seat inserts in a plaid design, and you'll find "stronger than the 1980s" (in all caps, of course) engraved in the passenger-side grab handle. The front door panels also have a topographical map of the Schöckl mountain near Graz, Austria, where the G-Class is built.
Only 460 of these special-edition G-Class models will be sold worldwide, and we don't know how many will come to the United States. We don't know how much this G-Class will cost either, but it'll surely be well above the standard G 550's $150K base price.