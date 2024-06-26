- Volvo won't be delivering the EX30 to U.S. customers this year.
- The company is working on ramping up production at its plant in Belgium.
- Volvo says its target on-sale date is "to be announced."
Volvo EX30 Delayed Until 2025 — Here's Why
Higher import tariffs are raising the prices on Chinese-built EVs
If you're one of the folks who preordered Volvo's cute little EX30 electric SUV, we've got some bad news. Volvo is officially delaying the launch of the EX30 in the U.S., and while the company won't officially come out and say it, import tariffs on Chinese-built EVs are to blame.
Earlier this year, President Biden announced a new 100% import tariff on EVs built in China to "protect American manufacturers from China’s unfair trade practices," according to a statement from the White House. Volvo has already started building the EX30 in Zhangjiakou, China. And while the company had always planned to expand EX30 production to its facility in Ghent, Belgium, that won't come online until next year.
"We remain committed to bringing EX30 to the U.S. and are working hard to get it into customer hands," Volvo said in a statement. "We’ll offer customers with existing preorders several options to drive a new Volvo until their EX30 arrives."
Edmunds says
It's unclear if the previously announced EX30 pricing will remain the same; the $36,245 starting price is arguably one of the little EV's strongest selling points. Here's hoping. See ya next year, EX30.