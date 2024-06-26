Skip to main content

Volvo EX30 Delayed Until 2025 — Here's Why

Higher import tariffs are raising the prices on Chinese-built EVs

    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • Volvo won't be delivering the EX30 to U.S. customers this year.
  • The company is working on ramping up production at its plant in Belgium.
  • Volvo says its target on-sale date is "to be announced."

If you're one of the folks who preordered Volvo's cute little EX30 electric SUV, we've got some bad news. Volvo is officially delaying the launch of the EX30 in the U.S., and while the company won't officially come out and say it, import tariffs on Chinese-built EVs are to blame.

Earlier this year, President Biden announced a new 100% import tariff on EVs built in China to "protect American manufacturers from China’s unfair trade practices," according to a statement from the White House. Volvo has already started building the EX30 in Zhangjiakou, China. And while the company had always planned to expand EX30 production to its facility in Ghent, Belgium, that won't come online until next year.

"We remain committed to bringing EX30 to the U.S. and are working hard to get it into customer hands," Volvo said in a statement. "We’ll offer customers with existing preorders several options to drive a new Volvo until their EX30 arrives."

Edmunds says

It's unclear if the previously announced EX30 pricing will remain the same; the $36,245 starting price is arguably one of the little EV's strongest selling points. Here's hoping. See ya next year, EX30.

