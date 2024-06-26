Volvo EX30 Delayed Until 2025 — Here's Why

If you're one of the folks who preordered Volvo's cute little EX30 electric SUV, we've got some bad news. Volvo is officially delaying the launch of the EX30 in the U.S., and while the company won't officially come out and say it, import tariffs on Chinese-built EVs are to blame.

Earlier this year, President Biden announced a new 100% import tariff on EVs built in China to "protect American manufacturers from China’s unfair trade practices," according to a statement from the White House. Volvo has already started building the EX30 in Zhangjiakou, China. And while the company had always planned to expand EX30 production to its facility in Ghent, Belgium, that won't come online until next year.