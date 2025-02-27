The 2026 Kia EV4 Is a Funky Futuristic Electric Sedan

While many brands have scaled back plans to expand their EV lineups, Kia remains fully committed to electrification — and this, the all-new EV4, is the latest addition.

Unveiled at Kia’s 2025 EV Day, the EV4 is a funky-looking sedan that slots under the EV6 SUV in Kia’s U.S. lineup. The EV4 doesn’t really look like a traditional sedan, though: This thing is weird, but not in a bad way. While photos can make the proportions look a bit out of whack, in person, the design comes together much more successfully. Kia says the vertical head- and taillights are meant to emphasize the EV4’s width; I’d argue they have the opposite effect, making the sedan look taller and narrower than it actually is. There’s also a unique two-piece spoiler sitting atop the rear glass that almost makes the roofline look disconnected from the rear window when viewed in profile; it’s a pretty cool and very distinct design element. Viewed in whole, the EV4’s design fits right in with the brand’s retro-futuristic cyberpunk-esque EV design language.

Sadly, no hatch for the U.S.

There’s a sleek and slightly more conventional-looking hatchback version, too, but sadly it won’t be coming to the U.S. This decision seems somewhat odd considering the EV4’s equivalent gas-powered sedan, the K4, will be getting a hatchback version in our market. The U.S. has never been particularly hatchback-friendly, though, so perhaps Kia doesn’t think there’s room for two of a similar size in its lineup.

Speaking of the K4, the EV4 is almost exactly the same size as its fossil-fueled sibling. At 186 inches long, 58 inches high and 73 inches wide, the EV4 is about an inch longer and 2 inches higher than the K4 while sharing the same width. The EV4’s 111-inch wheelbase is a slightly more significant 4 inches longer than the K4’s, but in terms of overall footprint, the two are closely matched.