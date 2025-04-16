2026 Hyundai Palisade First Look: The Pilot and Telluride Have a Big New Problem

The front seats prioritize comfort with heating, ventilation and massage available, in addition to a lounge mode that pops up a leg rest to let you stretch out when the car is parked. Things are nearly as nice in the second row with great passenger space and the ability to recline the seat back to a surprisingly good angle. Even the third row has impressive room to stretch out — and in the Caligraphy model it can powerslide forward and back to add legroom on command. Much like the current Palisade, the new model feels like an SUV that can take on a family and keep everyone comfy in the process.

Hyundai will put the new Palisade on sale later this year, starting with the gas-only version in the summer and followed by the hybrid in the fall. As of this writing we’re still in the dark on pricing; however, the company is still likely ironing out those details due to recent changes in the market.

The Palisade will be subject to a 25% tariff (at least at the moment). In response to this, Hyundai said it would not raise prices on models but would do away with its free maintenance program.