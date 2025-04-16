- The 2026 Hyundai Palisade is a fresh take on its biggest SUV.
- It features a radically new design with multiple trim levels, including an off-road-inspired XRT Pro.
- Hyundai will give the Palisade hybrid power for the first time with a turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 329 horsepower and eyeballs more than 30 mpg highway.
2026 Hyundai Palisade First Look: The Pilot and Telluride Have a Big New Problem
Round two for the Palisade looks very promising
The Hyundai Palisade three-row SUV is already one of our favorites on sale today. Now, the company is making its flagship product even better with the introduction of the second-generation 2026 Palisade.
It’s prettier, more luxurious, and will come with a hybrid option for the first time. After taking our first in-person look, we think Hyundai’s latest has strong potential to continue the success of the first model.
Something we’ve all learned about Hyundai's designers by now is that it’s very hard to tell what they have up their sleeve. Line up this new Palisade next to the current version, and it looks different in every meaningful way. For this go-around, they’ve made the SUV much boxier, with several angles that look eerily close to Range Rovers of old. It’s a fresh look for the Palisade and one that should be eye-catching on the road for years to come.
We previewed two versions of the vehicle: the top-spec Calligraphy and the off-road-inspired XRT Pro. The former is the more elegant of the two, with attractive accents and 21-inch wheels, while the latter follows the rugged trend head-on with some pretty in-your-face details. Regardless of trim, every new Palisade is 2.5 inches longer overall than the car it replaces — with the 2.7-inch-longer wheelbase benefitting rear passengers.
Under the hood is a 3.5-liter V6 making 287 horsepower. That’s actually 4 fewer ponies than the six-cylinder in the current Palisade. It still mates to an eight-speed automatic transmission and comes with a tow rating of 5,000 pounds. Models with this engine are available with front- or all-wheel drive.
Hyundai will also offer a Palisade hybrid with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors. It combines for a system output of 329 horsepower and should do more than 30 mpg on the highway. We say “should” because our most recent experience with a Hyundai hybrid SUV has fallen way short of expectations. Still, adding a hybrid powertrain to the equation makes a ton of sense given how much demand for them has risen over the last 18 months.
Inside the cabin is where the new Palisade really shines. Hyundai has gradually improved its interiors over the last few years, and this is the nicest one we’ve seen yet. The dashboard has a beautiful surrounding design element that adds some excitement. It houses two 12.3-inch displays that are familiar from other models in the Hyundai lineup. There’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard on every model, along with some new novel optional features.
Similar to Tesla’s Sentry mode, Hyundai is offering a camera-based event recorder that can capture something significant like an accident or a break-in. In addition, the Palisade packs some other cool tech like a wireless charging pad with a fan built in to keep your phone from overheating, and a UV light box to kill germs on small items.
The front seats prioritize comfort with heating, ventilation and massage available, in addition to a lounge mode that pops up a leg rest to let you stretch out when the car is parked. Things are nearly as nice in the second row with great passenger space and the ability to recline the seat back to a surprisingly good angle. Even the third row has impressive room to stretch out — and in the Caligraphy model it can powerslide forward and back to add legroom on command. Much like the current Palisade, the new model feels like an SUV that can take on a family and keep everyone comfy in the process.
Hyundai will put the new Palisade on sale later this year, starting with the gas-only version in the summer and followed by the hybrid in the fall. As of this writing we’re still in the dark on pricing; however, the company is still likely ironing out those details due to recent changes in the market.
The Palisade will be subject to a 25% tariff (at least at the moment). In response to this, Hyundai said it would not raise prices on models but would do away with its free maintenance program.