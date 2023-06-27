Volvo Joins Tesla to Expand Charging Options for Its EVs

“As part of our journey to becoming fully electric by 2030, we want to make life with an electric car as easy as possible,” Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said in a statement. “One major inhibitor to more people making the shift to electric driving — a key step in making transportation more sustainable — is access to easy and convenient charging infrastructure. Today, with this agreement, we’re taking a major step to remove this threshold for Volvo drivers in the United States, Canada and Mexico.”

In February, White House officials announced that Tesla will make 7,500 of its charging stations available to non-Tesla EV drivers by the end of next year. Tesla also agreed to triple its U.S.-based network of Superchargers.

With GM, Ford, Rivian and Volvo on board with NACS, the rate of EV adoption has a strong chance of increasing exponentially. GM CEO Mary Barra told CNBC on June 8 that the company expects to slash up to $400 million from its $750 million planned investment in EV charging. With numbers like that, it seems ludicrous to leave a partnership on the table without at least considering its options.