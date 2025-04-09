2025 Volvo EX30: What's It Like to Live With?

Electric vehicles continue to proliferate into every niche imaginable, and the 2025 Volvo EX30 fills a small — literally — but pivotal hole in the brand's portfolio. Slotting in size below the electric EX40, and the rest of the company's lineup for that matter, the EX30 is one of the least expensive Volvo models you can buy right now. The diminutive Volvo's U.S. release was initially delayed while the company sorted out production issues, but now that it's here, we purchased one for our One-Year Road Test fleet.

What we bought

The EX30 is billed as an entry-level luxury EV, but make no mistake, it brings the goods. The base price is about what you'd pay for a Tesla Model 3 — or, at least it was; the current political situation may change that dramatically. Our EX30 is a well-equipped Ultra trim, with a price of $47,895 when you include the $1,295 destination charge. The good news is that this price includes pretty much everything you'd want, including a full suite of advanced driver assists, a solid-sounding Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic glass roof and a bunch of other features many other European manufacturers make you pay extra for. The sole option we chose was the $500 Climate package, which adds heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Less than $50,000 for a loaded European luxury electric vehicle, even a tiny one, is pretty good.