2026 Subaru Trailseeker First Look: Meet Subaru's New Big EV

Dual-motor powertrain

Unsurprisingly, the Trailseeker comes standard with all-wheel drive. Two electric motors, one driving each axle, combine to produce about 375 horsepower, according to Subaru. And — sorry, WRX — a touted 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds should easily make the Trailseeker the quickest-accelerating Subaru you can buy. There are multiple drive modes, including a downhill assist control, designed to bring more authority to the driver in off-road scenarios.

But the biggest test of every EV is range. Subaru says the Trailseeker is good for 260 miles from its 74.7-kWh battery. That’s an improvement over the Solterra, which actually exceeded its EPA-estimated range in our Edmunds EV Range Test. But it still falls short of the segment’s leaders, many of which are capable of more than 300 miles on a full charge. A NACS charge port will allow the Trailseeker to recharge on Tesla’s supercharger network. Subaru says the battery will make it capable of charging at up to 150 kW, but it doesn’t offer any charge-time estimate. However, in ideal conditions, the math says that this battery system should allow a charge from 20% to 80% in about 20 minutes.

Admittedly, some of Subaru’s design priorities are at odds with range, which is compromised by high ground clearance and bigger, more aggressive all-terrain tires. Both 18-inch and 20-inch wheels will be available on the Trailseeker, but Subaru doesn’t specify which wheels it used to estimate the 260-mile range.