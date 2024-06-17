RIP Yet Another Sedan: Volvo S60 Production Ends This Month

The report indicated the automaker will continue production of the S60 elsewhere for some other markets.

As is the case with so many other sedans (like the Nissan Maxima and the Kia Rio that were both recently discontinued) in the U.S. market, sales of the S60 have paled in comparison to SUVs. In April 2024 alone, Volvo sold just 1,380 S60s to 3,261 XC60s. The XC60 is the automaker’s most popular SUV, and some 228,646 units were sold globally in 2023. Frankly, it doesn’t make sense to keep the sedan around in the U.S. when the money is so clearly in SUVs.

The current S60 hasn't had a lengthy run in the States — the first model year of the current generation was in 2019. It's been updated regularly over the course of the last five model years, but that wasn't enough to keep it in line with the likes of the current BMW 3 Series or the recently redesigned Mercedes C-Class. We always loved how comfortable the S60 was and its efficient hybrid powertrain, and for those who see these as must-haves, now's the time to take your final look at the S60.