RIP Yet Another Sedan: Volvo S60 Production Ends This Month

Volvo is killing off its sedan in favor of SUVs

2024 S60 Recharge T8 Thunder Grey front
  • Volvo S60 production ends in the U.S. with the 2024 model year.
  • The automaker is killing off the sedan in the U.S. to focus on SUVs.
  • The XC60 regularly outsells the S60 and is one of the automaker's best-selling models.

Another sedan will end its life in the U.S. This time, it’s the Volvo S60. Road & Track reported Volvo's venerable compact sedan will die this month. Speaking to the publication, Volvo media relations manager Russell Datz said, "After five years Volvo Cars is ending production of the S60 sedan in Ridgeville, South Carolina, at the end of June 2024 for the U.S. and some other markets to focus on the all-new EX90.” 

The report indicated the automaker will continue production of the S60 elsewhere for some other markets.

As is the case with so many other sedans (like the Nissan Maxima and the Kia Rio that were both recently discontinued) in the U.S. market, sales of the S60 have paled in comparison to SUVs. In April 2024 alone, Volvo sold just 1,380 S60s to 3,261 XC60s. The XC60 is the automaker’s most popular SUV, and some 228,646 units were sold globally in 2023. Frankly, it doesn’t make sense to keep the sedan around in the U.S. when the money is so clearly in SUVs.

The current S60 hasn't had a lengthy run in the States — the first model year of the current generation was in 2019. It's been updated regularly over the course of the last five model years, but that wasn't enough to keep it in line with the likes of the current BMW 3 Series or the recently redesigned Mercedes C-Class. We always loved how comfortable the S60 was and its efficient hybrid powertrain, and for those who see these as must-haves, now's the time to take your final look at the S60.

Edmunds says

Volvo killing off the S60 is no surprise. While refreshes have helped boost sales over the years, the sedan was never going to keep up with larger, more popular offerings in the Volvo lineup.

