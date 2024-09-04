- Refreshed XC90 gets styling, suspension and cabin tech upgrades.
- Mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options available.
- XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid has an estimated 32 miles of fully electric driving range.
2026 Volvo XC90 Gets a Fresher Face and New Cabin Tech
Mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains remain
The Volvo XC90 three-row SUV is getting a number of small but meaningful updates, and now more than ever, that's crucial. You see, there was a time when Volvo had planned to replace the XC90 with the fully electric EX90, as the company transitioned to being an EV-only automaker by 2030. But with EV demand slowing, Volvo, like many companies, is walking back its big electrification goal. That means the XC90 needs to stick around a bit longer than expected. And since it's currently the oldest vehicle in the Swedish automaker's lineup, an update is long overdue.
But rather than go wild and try to redo the whole thing, Volvo smartly focused on improving the XC90's weakest points. That's why the exterior and interior design doesn't change too much; the XC90's outward appearance, cabin design and material quality have never been issues. Instead, things like chassis refinement, powertrain efficiency and infotainment tech get the most attention. Really, that's all the XC90 needed.
A few little styling tweaks
Up front, the XC90 has redesigned headlights and a new grille, both of which look fresh. There are different wheel designs as part of this update, and it's hard to tell in photos, but the taillights are darkened a bit as well.
You need to see the XC90 in person to really get a sense of the impact the changes make. In a studio in Gothenburg, Sweden, we're able to see the way the new headlights and grille really flatten out the front fascia (that's a good thing). The merging lines in the grille are an especially interesting touch, and the lower fascia is cleaner than before as well.
Inside, the most obvious change is the dashboard layout, where an 11.2-inch touchscreen sort of hovers over the dash, in contrast to the previous 9-inch screen, which was sunken inside. There are redesigned air vents on either side of the screen, and Volvo gave the rest of the cabin a few other updates, including new cupholders, a Nordico upholstery option (you still want the wool, though) and extra ambient lighting.
By the numbers, the XC90 is the same size as it was before, and we'll get both six- and seven-passenger seating configurations in the U.S. with fold-down second and third rows. With all the rear seats folded, Volvo says there's a maximum of 66.2 cubic feet of cargo space.
New tech, but not the newest tech
The 11.2-inch central screen will use an updated version of Volvo's Google-based infotainment software — the same stuff you'll find in the EX30 and EX90. Unlike the EX90, though, which will add wireless Apple CarPlay via an upcoming over-the-air update, the XC90 will still rely on a wired connection.
The screen is much brighter and crisper than before, and the general layout and usability of the Google tech are easy to get the hang of. It's quicker to respond than the XC90's previous Sensus Connect software and relatively easy to use. Still, the actual hardware seems a little weird; we can't help but look inside the XC90 and see a bigger screen slapped over an existing hole in the dashboard. Hey, at least it works well.
The XC90 will have Volvo's Pilot Assist highway driving assistant, as well as a suite of other driving aids. However, it will not have the lane change assistance feature that debuts in the EX90 EV.
Quieter and more comfortable
We'll wait to pass final judgment until we drive the 2026 XC90 later this year, but Volvo says the SUV should be nicer on-road thanks to additional sound insulation and a revised double-wishbone front suspension setup. The latter should provide "a more relaxed, controlled driving experience," according to Volvo.
There's an optional air suspension, just like with the current XC90, which should make the driving experience even more serene. Volvo also says the XC90 has "a new integral link at the rear" that'll improve stability and traction while towing. The XC90 can tow up to 5,291 pounds.
Three powertrains, and one's a plug-in hybrid
In the U.S., every XC90 will come standard with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. From there, buyers can choose from three different powertrains, all of which feature some level of electrification.
The base B5 setup uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four with mild hybrid assist to produce 247 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. The more powerful B6 variant of this powertrain adds a supercharger into the mix, resulting in 295 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Volvo estimates the XC90 B5 AWD can accelerate to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, while the twin-charged XC90 B6 AWD can do the deed in 6.4 seconds.
Both the B5 and B6 engines now use the Miller combustion cycle in the updated XC90, which is really just a more efficient way of operating. We'll wait until official EPA figures are out to see if there are noticeable fuel economy gains, but right now, the 2025 B5 and B6 models are rated at 26 mpg and 23 mpg combined, respectively.
Like the current XC90, the new one will be offered with Volvo's T8 AWD powertrain, combining the aforementioned turbocharged 2.0-liter I4 with a 18.8-kWh lithium-ion battery. Total system output here is 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque, resulting in a 5.1-second 0-60 mph time. Fully electric driving range is estimated to be 32 miles, which tracks, considering the current XC90 is rated at 33 miles by the EPA.
A little more expensive
Full model range pricing is still TBD, but right now, Volvo confirms the updated XC90 will start at $59,745, including $1,295 for destination. That's an $1,850 increase over the current XC90, but not a huge upcharge considering the tech upgrade, all things considered.
Edmunds says
On the one hand, a lot of these updates scream, "We didn't plan to have to keep selling this car for this long." On the other hand, the XC90 was a great SUV pre-refresh, and these updates will only help it to keep on going strong.