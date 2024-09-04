The Volvo XC90 three-row SUV is getting a number of small but meaningful updates, and now more than ever, that's crucial. You see, there was a time when Volvo had planned to replace the XC90 with the fully electric EX90, as the company transitioned to being an EV-only automaker by 2030. But with EV demand slowing, Volvo, like many companies, is walking back its big electrification goal. That means the XC90 needs to stick around a bit longer than expected. And since it's currently the oldest vehicle in the Swedish automaker's lineup, an update is long overdue.

But rather than go wild and try to redo the whole thing, Volvo smartly focused on improving the XC90's weakest points. That's why the exterior and interior design doesn't change too much; the XC90's outward appearance, cabin design and material quality have never been issues. Instead, things like chassis refinement, powertrain efficiency and infotainment tech get the most attention. Really, that's all the XC90 needed.