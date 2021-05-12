Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for May 2021

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for May 2021

Save on monthly payments or get cash back

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for May 2021

We're focusing on deals on widely available 2021 models in the month of May, but we're just scratching the surface. Inventories are running low these days due to a semiconductor chip shortage. If you're in need of a car, our experts recommend shopping sooner rather than later. Head to our car deals home page to find all the currently available incentives, or check out our $199 lease deals roundup for this month's most affordable lease offers.

Remember that not everyone will qualify for every offer and not all offers are available in every state. Contact your local dealer to find out more.

2021 Buick Enclave

Buick is offering $5,700 in customer cash on the 2021 Enclave. It's a well-rounded three-row SUV with plenty of power and space. The Enclave is worth a look if you fancy a quiet and comfortable ride that's easy to wheel around town. Read more about the 2021 Enclave

See Enclave models for sale near you
See all Buick incentives in your area

2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chevrolet is offering $9,000 in customer cash on the 2021 Bolt EV. The Chevrolet Bolt is a solid electric vehicle, especially with its 259 miles of range. It solves many of the qualms that people have traditionally held about buying an EV. A spacious interior and fun-to-drive dynamics are bonuses. Read more about the 2021 Bolt EV

See Bolt EV models for sale near you
See all Chevrolet incentives in your area

2021 Dodge Charger

Chrysler is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months, plus up to $4,000 in customer cash, on some trims of the 2021 Dodge Charger. This large sedan distinguishes itself from the pack with a combination of performance, comfort and muscle-car styling. Acceleration is quick, and the brakes are reassuringly strong. Read more about the 2021 Charger

See Charger models for sale near you
See all Dodge incentives in your area

2021 Genesis G70

Genesis is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months on the G70. This small sport sedan captures some of the performance-based magic historically associated with the BMW 3 Series. The tight back seat keeps it from being a good pick for a family car, but the G70 remains a strong choice for an entry-level luxury car. Read more about the 2021 G70

See Genesis G70 models for sale near you
See all Genesis incentives in your area

2021 Honda Accord

Honda is offering 1.9% APR for up to 60 months on the Accord. The Accord is our No. 2 ranked midsize sedan. It's an undeniably compelling package, and it's enjoyable to drive. Some rival sedans might best the Accord in a few areas, but no other sedan puts it all together as well as this one. Read more about the 2021 Accord

See Accord models for sale near you
See all Honda incentives in your area

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months or up to $3,000 in customer cash on the compact Elantra sedan. The redesigned Elantra stands out with its high fuel economy, impressive technology and safety features, and roomy cabin. It's also comfortable and strong on value. Read more about the 2021 Elantra

See Elantra models for sale near you
See all Hyundai incentives in your area

2021 Hyundai Kona

Hyundai is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months or up to $3,000 in customer cash on the Kona. The Hyundai Kona is one of our favorite extra-small SUVs. It has an easy-to-use infotainment interface, smooth-operating driving aids and quick acceleration from its optional turbocharged engine. It's also pretty fun to drive thanks to its nimble handling and small size. Read more about the 2021 Kona

See Kona models for sale near you
See all Hyundai incentives in your area

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Jeep is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months or up to $750 in customer cash on the compact Cherokee. The latest Jeep Cherokee ditches its nontraditional styling for a more familial Grand Cherokee Light design. The V6 is still an option, and there's a hot turbocharged 2.0-liter engine as well. In proper Jeep fashion, the Cherokee remains one of the most capable compact SUVs in the segment. Read more about the 2021 Cherokee

See Cherokee models for sale near you
See all Jeep incentives in your area

2021 Kia K5

Kia is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the top-rated K5 sedan. The Kia K5 has the style and substance to set it apart from other midsize family sedans. It's incredibly easy to drive and comfortable on longer trips thanks to a great suspension and an exceptionally quiet cabin. Read more about the 2021 Kia K5

See K5 models for sale near you
See all Kia incentives in your area

2021 Mazda CX-30

Mazda is offering 0.0% APR for up to 60 months on the subcompact CX-30 SUV. The top ranked CX-30 is a sophisticated and sporty entry into the extra-small SUV class. It has striking looks and plenty of standard features. Read more about the 2021 Mazda CX-30

See CX-30 models for sale near you
See all Mazda incentives in your area

2021 Ram 1500

Ram is offering a cash allowance of up to $4,500 on some versions of the Ram 1500, one of Edmunds' top-rated trucks. The Ram 1500's coil-spring rear suspension is a unique feature in the segment, giving it a smooth ride without compromising hauling or towing capacity. Read more about the 2021 Ram 1500

See Ram 1500 models for sale near you
See all Ram incentives in your area

2021 Toyota Corolla

Toyota is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months or up to $1,500 in customer cash on the 2021 Corolla. The Toyota Corolla is a smart pick in the small sedan class. We give it high marks for its smooth ride, high-quality interior, and comprehensive list of advanced safety features. Read more about the 2021 Corolla

See Corolla models for sale near you
See all Toyota incentives in your area

Ronald Montoyaby

As a senior consumer advice editor, Ron helps shoppers navigate car buying. He has plenty of firsthand knowledge since he buys and sells the cars in the Edmunds long-term test fleet. Twitter

Edmunds news

The Hyundai Palisade Is Flying Off Dealer Lots, and Here's Why

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for May 2021

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Plug-In Hybrid Gets Optional Lift Kit and More

Watch review

2021 Mustang Mach 1 Review | A Mustang for the Track & the Streets | Price, Engine, Handling & More

See all car news 