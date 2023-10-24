Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV Priced: It's A Lot

Maybachs have represented the pinnacle of Mercedes' luxury efforts since the early 1960s. Today it signals to the world that you are more than just a businessperson in a bog-standard S-Class. Oh no, instead you are an oligarch, a head of state, or just a tech billionare who refuses to give up the Apple Watch for a Patek Philippe. Regardless of which status you occupy, these Maybachs are for you, dear billionaire. And now you'll know just how small of a dent the new 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV will make in your coffers.

At $181,050, the brand's first foray into the world of electric SUVs is one of the most expensive products Mercedes will sell you, but that won't matter to the ultra-wealthy. What matters more is likely just the badge — there are dozens of them dotted around the interior and exterior of the car — and maybe the sheer square footage of leather that's made available to you when you make the step from basic Benz to Maybach.