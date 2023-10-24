- The 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV finally has a price to match its bourgeois vibe.
- At $181,050 it's one of the most expensive new Mercedes-Benz products you can buy.
- For that you get a lot of leather, a lot of tech, and a lot of exclusivity.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV Priced: It's A Lot
But to the ultra-rich it's just another drop in the bucket
Maybachs have represented the pinnacle of Mercedes' luxury efforts since the early 1960s. Today it signals to the world that you are more than just a businessperson in a bog-standard S-Class. Oh no, instead you are an oligarch, a head of state, or just a tech billionare who refuses to give up the Apple Watch for a Patek Philippe. Regardless of which status you occupy, these Maybachs are for you, dear billionaire. And now you'll know just how small of a dent the new 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV will make in your coffers.
At $181,050, the brand's first foray into the world of electric SUVs is one of the most expensive products Mercedes will sell you, but that won't matter to the ultra-wealthy. What matters more is likely just the badge — there are dozens of them dotted around the interior and exterior of the car — and maybe the sheer square footage of leather that's made available to you when you make the step from basic Benz to Maybach.
For all that money you do get plenty of standard kit. The powertrain is a dual-electric motor setup, and it makes a total of 649 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. So the power figures are suitably large. What about the rest? Well you get the MBUX Hyperscreen display, which is made up of a 17.7-inch OLED center screen, a 12.3-inch passenger display, and 12.3-inch instrument cluster. That's a lot of screen, but it doesn't stop there. You also get two 11.6-inch displays (one for each rear passenger), a Burmester 4D sound system with Dolby Atmos (it's loud enough, trust us), and the option of the Executive rear-seat package, which nets folding rear tables for doing business things on, heated/cooled cupholders, and heated rear armrests. It's free of charge, so why not?
The $25,000 Maybach Night Series design package makes the whole thing a little more sinister. You get 21-inch wheels that are specific to this pack, a natural herringbone pattern on some dark walnut wood inlays, dark Nappa leather seating, and dark chrome all over. There's actually more, like rose gold pins within the headlights, a touch so minute you may never even notice it. The EQS Maybach is now available for order, so if this ultra-luxe barge lights your fire, head on over to your local Benz dealer.
Edmunds says
If electric luxury is for you, this car is likely the ultimate expression. Let's just hope you don't have to buy another mansion with another 10-car garage to fit it into your fleet.