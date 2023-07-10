How does the AMG EQE SUV drive?

The AMG EQE SUV is able to do the usual electric vehicle party trick of producing eye-widening, neck-straining acceleration, and not just from standstill but also while on the move. That's entertaining for a while, and, if you desire, can be joined by sounds via the AMG Sound Experience, which uses speakers inside and out to generate an electric performance soundscape. It sounds a bit sci-fi, and not entirely convincing, to the point that you'll likely just end up switching it off.

The SUV rides higher than its EQE sedan relation, but the way it manages to disguise its bulk and height is impressive. A combination of its air suspension, rear-wheel steering and active roll stabilization helps it achieve this. All that, and the way AMG tunes the motors to allocate their power, allows the AMG EQE SUV to cover ground with impervious ease. But it does so without ever really engaging the driver behind the wheel, or indeed doing so in a manner that's unique to AMG.

So, yes, this AMG EQE SUV is fast, composed and capable. But so are many of its EV rivals. The point where AMG's tuning becomes really apparent is at a speed that's not really suitable for the road. You can fiddle endlessly with the drive modes, customize them, and change the regeneration via the paddle shifters, but more often than not defaulting to Comfort mode and making decent progress proves to be the preferred option.

How much range does the AMG EQE SUV have?

The AMG version has the same 90.6-kWh battery pack as the other EQE SUVs. Official EPA estimates were not available at the time of our review's publication, but it's fair to assume that the AMG will have a bit less range than the 500 4Matic, which checks in with 269 miles on a full charge. In Edmunds' real-world range testing, we've found that Mercedes EVs can consistently drive farther than their EPA estimates.

As for charging, the EQE has an onboard charger that works up to 9.6 kW for at-home or Level 2 public charging. As for DC fast charging, Mercedes says peak charging power is 170 kW. That's a bit underwhelming for a luxury EV, though it should be enough to charge the battery from 10% to 80% in a bit more than 30 minutes.