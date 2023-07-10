- New AMG version of the EQE SUV debuts, delivering up to 677 hp.
- It's exceptionally fast and capable, but not terribly engaging.
- Despite the incredible performance, it's comfortable for daily driving.
- It's available in fall 2023, with a starting price of around $110,000.
The Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV Is Faster, Quieter and More Comfortable Than We Imagined
AMG's first SUV is the one you've been waiting for
Mercedes is rapidly expanding its lineup of all-electric models. Last year, it launched its EQE SUV, which is the midsize five-passenger SUV counterpart to the EQE sedan. That debut model came in three main trim levels: EQE 350, EQE 350 4Matic and EQE 500 4Matic. For the 2024 model year, a performance-tuned Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV joins the lineup as well.
This model isn't AMG's first entirely electric vehicle, but it is the performance division's first SUV that does without a combustion engine. It shares much with its AMG EQE sedan, including its AMG-specific dual electric motors and 90.6-kWh battery pack. The basic idea is to haul some you-know-what while you also haul your kids to school. Key competitors to the EQE SUV include the Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX, Cadillac Lyriq and Tesla Model X, though not all of these rivals have a comparable performance version.
How much power does the AMG EQE SUV have?
The AMG EQE SUV has a motor at each axle. This setup provides all-wheel drive and a combined output of 617 hp and 701 lb-ft of torque. Pick the AMG Dynamic Plus package and that increases to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft. Mercedes says this is enough to launch the AMG EQE SUV from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.
That maximum output with the Dynamic Plus package is a bit disingenuous, as those maximum numbers are only possible when you've selected the specific Race Start option among the numerous drive modes. Do that and the powertrain is briefly boosted to 110% to achieve that maximum output. Switching between the other drive modes lowers the output accordingly, with Slippery accessing just 50%, Comfort 80%, Sport 90% and Sport+ 100%. Regardless, even in Comfort mode, the AMG EQE SUV feels plenty fast enough.
How does the AMG EQE SUV drive?
The AMG EQE SUV is able to do the usual electric vehicle party trick of producing eye-widening, neck-straining acceleration, and not just from standstill but also while on the move. That's entertaining for a while, and, if you desire, can be joined by sounds via the AMG Sound Experience, which uses speakers inside and out to generate an electric performance soundscape. It sounds a bit sci-fi, and not entirely convincing, to the point that you'll likely just end up switching it off.
The SUV rides higher than its EQE sedan relation, but the way it manages to disguise its bulk and height is impressive. A combination of its air suspension, rear-wheel steering and active roll stabilization helps it achieve this. All that, and the way AMG tunes the motors to allocate their power, allows the AMG EQE SUV to cover ground with impervious ease. But it does so without ever really engaging the driver behind the wheel, or indeed doing so in a manner that's unique to AMG.
So, yes, this AMG EQE SUV is fast, composed and capable. But so are many of its EV rivals. The point where AMG's tuning becomes really apparent is at a speed that's not really suitable for the road. You can fiddle endlessly with the drive modes, customize them, and change the regeneration via the paddle shifters, but more often than not defaulting to Comfort mode and making decent progress proves to be the preferred option.
How much range does the AMG EQE SUV have?
The AMG version has the same 90.6-kWh battery pack as the other EQE SUVs. Official EPA estimates were not available at the time of our review's publication, but it's fair to assume that the AMG will have a bit less range than the 500 4Matic, which checks in with 269 miles on a full charge. In Edmunds' real-world range testing, we've found that Mercedes EVs can consistently drive farther than their EPA estimates.
As for charging, the EQE has an onboard charger that works up to 9.6 kW for at-home or Level 2 public charging. As for DC fast charging, Mercedes says peak charging power is 170 kW. That's a bit underwhelming for a luxury EV, though it should be enough to charge the battery from 10% to 80% in a bit more than 30 minutes.
How comfortable is the AMG EQE SUV?
Naturally, opting for that Comfort mode does as the name suggests. It adds some give to the suspension, making this EV ride with a bit less brittleness than sportier choices without ever losing its ability in the bends or feeling anything less than very quick.
Comfort is more than just the work of the suspension, however. The firm, supportive seats offer plenty of adjustment, there's decent room in the rear seats, and the heating and ventilation system operates very well indeed. The EQE SUV is all but silent on the move, too, so long as you've deselected the augmented sound options.
How's the AMG EQE SUV's interior?
If you've sat in any recent Mercedes-Benz EQ vehicle, then the AMG EQE SUV's interior will feel familiar, though obviously AMG has put its own stamp on things. That means there's AMG badging and trim throughout, with all the screens in the interior gaining AMG-specific designs and functionality that suits its more sporting goals.
There are AMG seats, which hold you with a bit more authority than those in the regular EQE, while the steering wheel gets additional rotary controls to switch between the drive modes or adjust things like the suspension, sound and drivetrain individually. The quality of materials is good, though the proliferation of screens — especially with the optional Hyperscreen that adds a huge expanse of plastic across the entire dashboard area, with three screens behind it — lacks the class of the standard setup. That one uses just two individual screens, one for instrumentation and a central portrait-oriented one for infotainment.
It's all a lot more glitzy and gimmicky than Mercedes-Benz models of old, and AMG trim only enhances that, and not necessarily for the better.
How's the AMG EQE SUV's tech?
Besides all the driveline and chassis technology that allows the AMG EQE SUV its impressive performance and agility, there's plenty to keep you busy and distracted inside. If you do opt for the Hyperscreen, you can't escape the screens, though there's a huge amount of duplication on them. At one point during our test we could view navigation instructions from four places: a head-up display, the instrument screen, central infotainment screen, and the screen in front of the front seat passenger.
The operation of all that, whether you're looking to change the radio station, move over to a podcast or change things like the navigation, isn't always as intuitive as it could be. Mercedes-Benz's people will point to the possibility to do a lot of things via voice commands, but despite strides in the area of recognizing spoken commands, saying "Hey Mercedes" then a request doesn't always get you what you're after.
Being a Mercedes there's a host of safety equipment, active and passive. The range of assist functions to help you on your way, including keeping you in your lane and monitoring your drowsiness, for the most part work in the background rather than distracting.
How's the AMG EQE SUV's storage?
Storage isn't particularly generous. There's no frunk, and the rear luggage compartment is only 18.4 cubic feet with the rear seats in position, and a maximum of 59.2 cubic feet with them folded, so it'll carry luggage, but not as much as some rivals. It's unusual for EVs to have quoted towing weights, but Mercedes-AMG quotes a maximum 3,968 pounds towing weight with a braked trailer, with that dropping to 1,653 pounds with an unbraked trailer. Naturally, if you do choose to tow with it, you'll significantly dent the available range from that electric drivetrain.
Edmunds says
Mercedes-AMG's first fully electric SUV demonstrates mighty potential performance thanks to some AMG revisions. But for all its competence and quickness, the AMG EQE SUV does have a feel more like a trim line than a truly distinct AMG proposition. With EVs having democratized the sort of performance that brands like AMG used to offer, trying to translate that to a new plug-in world is proving problematic — and not just for AMG. We're not certain the AMG EQE SUV offers enough over one of its non-AMG EQE SUV relations to really justify the increased expense and, ultimately, compromises.