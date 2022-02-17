These Are the Most Popular Cars in Every State

Have you ever wondered what the best-selling car in your state is? We at Edmunds have, so we compiled 2021 sales data for every state to see which cars sell best where. There are only eight cars that rank No. 1 in at least one state. Perhaps unsurprisingly, most of them are trucks and SUVs. Just two sedans make the cut, the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla.

Here's another not-so-surprising statistic: The most popular car on this list (by far) is the Ford F-Series pickup. The F-Series is actually the best-selling automobile ever, so the fact that it's the most popular car in 19 states probably won't shock you. The Ford-Chevy rivalry you were potentially expecting might slowly be making the transition to a Ford-Ram rivalry because the Ram lineup is the best-seller in 10 states. The Chevy lives on, though, because the Silverado is the third most popular car on this list, leading the way in eight states.