These Are the Most Popular Cars in Every State

- We've compiled data on the most popular cars in each state.
- While the coming EV revolution hogs the headlines, gas-powered trucks and SUVs continue to drive sales nationwide.
Have you ever wondered what the best-selling car in your state is? We at Edmunds have, so we compiled 2021 sales data for every state to see which cars sell best where. There are only eight cars that rank No. 1 in at least one state. Perhaps unsurprisingly, most of them are trucks and SUVs. Just two sedans make the cut, the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla.
Here's another not-so-surprising statistic: The most popular car on this list (by far) is the Ford F-Series pickup. The F-Series is actually the best-selling automobile ever, so the fact that it's the most popular car in 19 states probably won't shock you. The Ford-Chevy rivalry you were potentially expecting might slowly be making the transition to a Ford-Ram rivalry because the Ram lineup is the best-seller in 10 states. The Chevy lives on, though, because the Silverado is the third most popular car on this list, leading the way in eight states.
With more than half the country being dominated by trucks, the remaining states are mostly covered by a pair of SUVs. The Toyota RAV4 is the best-seller in five states as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. The Honda CR-V follows close behind with five states but no territories to its name. What's left? The Honda Civic is the best-seller in California (by the way, the Prius doesn't even make the top 5 — how times have changed), Hawaii's best-seller is the Toyota Tacoma, and Floridians prefer the Toyota Corolla over anything else.
If you want an even more in-depth look at which cars sell in which states, check out our car-sales heat map here. We break down every state (plus D.C. and Puerto Rico) and reveal the top 5 sellers in each one, not just the best-seller. You might be surprised by the fifth-best seller in Indiana and Wisconsin, which is also the fourth-best seller in Michigan. Just sayin'.
What's the most popular car in your state? Check the map and now you'll know.