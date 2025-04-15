Most Improved Car Models of 2024

It's a fact in any industry: Good products can go bad, and bad products either get better or go away. We're a sucker for a good underdog story as much as anyone, and the cars listed here are the biggest comebacks we've seen in the last five years of our ratings program. We're also looking at the cars that hold the top spots and how they maintain their dominance.

Edmunds has been rating cars for nearly two decades, allowing us to track the evolution of cars and trucks through successive generations. We've documented the changes and refinements that see them rise in ratings and, in some cases, the stagnation and indifference that lead to their fall.

We evaluate cars in more than a half-dozen categories, from performance to interior comfort and utility, before arriving at an average score out of 10 points. We typically put a car through our criteria after it's been significantly updated, or "redesigned" in industry terms. Sometimes we'll reevaluate a specific model if it's received new technology, more safety features or a new engine — basically any substantial changes that might change our opinion.

So, which cars have shown the most improvement in our ratings tests? Let's dig in.