Our 2024 BMW i5 M60 Needs One Thing to Make It Great

Lots of positives for a luxury sedan

I went through our i5's logbook coverage and found quotes regarding the qualities listed above.

Superb comfort: "I really like the seats," writes editor Jake Sundstrom. "They're comfortable even after sitting in them for a long time, and putting the seat adjusters by the door handles is really intuitive."

Refined driving experience: "Power delivery in this car is just so perfectly judged; BMW is doing such a great job with its EVs," writes video manager Will Kaufman. "No matter what the traffic or road conditions, it felt entirely intuitive to get exactly the acceleration I wanted, and transitions are entirely smooth. It's exactly what I want from a luxury car with some performance cred."

Upscale materials and construction: "Say what you'd like about BMW's exterior designs of the last few years (trust me, I get it). But as of late, this company has been producing some of the best interiors in the industry and our i5 is the perfect example of that," says senior reviews editor Clint Simone. "You can poke and press on any panel and they all feel rock solid. Cheaper black plastics have started creeping into luxury cars lately, but the i5 is free of this sin."

Strong performance: "This sedan rips when you mat its accelerator pedal," notes director of written content Brent Romans (hey, that's me!). "During track testing, our car accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and cleared the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds. We've tested quicker luxury EVs (a Tesla Model S Plaid, for instance) but this is still ridiculously quick. Especially for people used to gas-powered cars."