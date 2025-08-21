Where the physical connection to the rear wheels might come in handy is when you're off-road. Because it's a Jeep, the Cherokee comes with 8 inches of ground clearance and better approach and departure angles than both the RAV4 and CR-V. It also comes with Auto, Sport, Snow and Sand/Mud drive modes to help you get the most traction in slippery situations.

A much-improved interior

Inside, all Cherokees are getting big screens. The instrument cluster is a 10.3-inch display and the infotainment display is a 12.3-inch unit. Both of these screens, as well as the dash design and the steering wheel, have been ripped straight out of the Wagoneer S (Jeep's much pricier EV). As a result, the cabin has an expensive feel to it, and it's nice that Jeep found a way to bring its ritzier kit to a lower price point.

The cabin of the new Cherokee feels like a vast improvement over the last car. The material choice is nicer, and there are multiple little cubbies for phones, your wallet and other small items. The Cherokee will also support over-the-air updates so Jeep will be able to keep those screens up to date with its latest tech without you ever having to visit the dealership.