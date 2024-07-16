2025 Lucid Air Pure Has the Highest EV Fuel Efficiency Rating We've Ever Seen

- The 2025 Lucid Air Pure, the automaker's entry-level model, will travel 420 miles on a single charge, according to the EPA.
- The Air Pure achieves the same range estimate as last year from a slightly smaller battery.
- Pricing starts at $69,900, excluding destination and documentation fees.
A more budget-friendly road trip
Lucid makes some of the most efficient electric vehicles Edmunds has ever tested, and the automaker just announced that the entry-level version of its 2025 Air sedan will be one of the most efficient cars on the planet. It'll return up to 146 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent), and Lucid says it's the first vehicle to achieve an EPA rating of 5 miles per kWh. The Tesla Model S is rated at slightly above 4 miles per kWh.
The Air Pure will continue to start at $69,900 (excluding destination and documentation fees) but now uses a smaller 84-kWh battery pack to send power to a single electric motor that produces 430 hp. Last year's model used an 88-kWh pack. The Air Touring, Grand Touring and 1,234-hp Sapphire models utilize larger batteries and dual- or tri-motor setups. With the smaller pack and smaller wheels, the Air Pure will travel 420 miles on a single charge, according to the EPA, a mile more than last year's rating. It isn't the Lucid with the longest range, though. That'd be the Air Grand Touring with 19-inch wheels, which the EPA rates at up to a staggering 516 miles of range (though we noted a maximum range of 465 miles in our real-world Edmunds EV Range Test).
One reason contributing to the 2025 Lucid Air Pure's efficiency is that it uses a heat pump, first introduced on the high-performance Air Sapphire, rather than a more traditional resistive heater. Instead of heating wires like resistive heaters do, heat pumps compress refrigerant to generate heat. Lucid says the more efficient heat pump is now standard on every Lucid model. As for the upcoming Gravity SUV, we'll have to wait and see if the heat pump comes standard.
Edmunds says
The Lucid Air Dream Range remains the longest-range EV that we've ever tested, but it's nowhere near the most efficient. We look forward to testing Lucid's claims about the new Pure model, which could snatch the efficiency crown.