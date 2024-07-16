2025 Lucid Air Pure Has the Highest EV Fuel Efficiency Rating We've Ever Seen

The Air Pure will continue to start at $69,900 (excluding destination and documentation fees) but now uses a smaller 84-kWh battery pack to send power to a single electric motor that produces 430 hp. Last year's model used an 88-kWh pack. The Air Touring, Grand Touring and 1,234-hp Sapphire models utilize larger batteries and dual- or tri-motor setups. With the smaller pack and smaller wheels, the Air Pure will travel 420 miles on a single charge, according to the EPA, a mile more than last year's rating. It isn't the Lucid with the longest range, though. That'd be the Air Grand Touring with 19-inch wheels, which the EPA rates at up to a staggering 516 miles of range (though we noted a maximum range of 465 miles in our real-world Edmunds EV Range Test).

One reason contributing to the 2025 Lucid Air Pure's efficiency is that it uses a heat pump, first introduced on the high-performance Air Sapphire, rather than a more traditional resistive heater. Instead of heating wires like resistive heaters do, heat pumps compress refrigerant to generate heat. Lucid says the more efficient heat pump is now standard on every Lucid model. As for the upcoming Gravity SUV, we'll have to wait and see if the heat pump comes standard.