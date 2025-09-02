The Audi Concept C Looks Like a Retro-Modern TT With Electric Power

There's something missing in the Audi lineup, a hole left by the departure of a vehicle that instantly became a design icon. That was the Audi TT, which in 1998 blew just about everyone's minds with its mix of pure style and attainability. Now, Audi is unveiling something that could easily be seen as a successor, even though it's not labeled as such. It's an all-electric, two-seat drop-top preview of a next generation of design for the brand. But, while it may fill that TT-shaped hole in the company's portfolio, the Concept C takes its primary inspiration deeper in the Audi archives, all the way back to the Auto Union days.

I'm talking about the Type C, one of Auto Union's dominant Grand Prix machines of the 1930s. The Type C was built around a 6.0-liter V16 engine and won numerous races between 1936 and 1937. With Audi set to enter Formula 1 next year as it takes over operation of the current Sauber team, it seems the time is ripe to connect the dots between its past Grand Prix dominance and its future F1 aspirations.