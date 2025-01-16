Top Trending U.S. Car Models, According to Google Trends

These 25 cars are capturing public attention

2026 Honda Passport TrailSport driving
  • written by
    edited by

This list of 25 car models reveals which updated versions of current models (and, in some cases, not-so-new cars) are capturing the public's attention.

Using Google Trends, we searched for car model keywords that are considered "rising." Google Trends defines "rising" as "queries with the biggest increase in search frequency since the last time period." Since we wanted very recent data, we compared the 30 days of October 19 to November 19, 2024, to the preceding 30 days.

Here are the rising queries:

Trending Search Queries in October/November 2024

Make
Search term
Percentage growth
Honda2025 Honda Prelude650.0%
Chevrolet2025 Chevy Impala450.0%
Jeep2025 Jeep Wagoneer188.9%
Honda2026 Honda Passport185.7%
Chevrolet2025 Chevrolet Suburban144.4%
Jeep2025 Jeep Compass128.6%
Hyundai2025 Hyundai Kona100.0%
Nissan2025 Nissan Altima88.0%
Toyota2025 Toyota Sienna83.3%
Subaru2025 Subaru Ascent83.3%
GMC2025 GMC Sierra 150074.1%
Toyota2025 Toyota Land Cruiser58.8%
Ram2025 Ram 350052.9%
Subaru2025 Subaru Crosstrek33.3%
Toyota2025 Toyota Corolla31.2%
FordFord F-150 Lightning27.5%
Nissan2025 Nissan Rogue23.5%
Hyundai2025 Hyundai Palisade22.2%
Kia2025 Kia Sportage19.1%
BMW2025 BMW X518.6%
TeslaTesla Model Y15.3%
ChevroletChevrolet Equinox EV13.6%
Kia2025 Kia Soul12.5%
Honda2025 Honda CR-V7.4%
Jeep2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee6.3%
Consider These Recommendations

Why these cars, and why now?

Apart from the AI-generated outlier 2025 Chevy Impala, when you take a closer look, a few trends emerge across these trending vehicles.

Revivals and updated best sellers

The top spot went to the long-awaited revival of the Honda Prelude with production of the innovative coupe halting in 2001. Rumors have the sixth-generation coupe — a hybrid — possibly debuting in 2026, and the excitement and loyal following are driving its 650% increase in trending searches.

Other Hondas that made the top list are the 2026 Honda Passport (185% increase) and the upcoming 2025 CR-V. The Passport is bringing a new boxier design complete with TrailSport trim ready for true off-road action. And while the updates to the CR-V aren’t significant, the interest speaks to the popularity of Honda’s longstanding cars.

Finally, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer saw a 188% increase in searches with Jeep billing the off-roader as the "ultimate premium SUV experience." That’s a tall order and the 2025 Wagoneer not only has a tow capacity of up to 10,000 pounds but added luxury features including real wood, premium leather interior, display screens, and the choice of 1,375-watt, 23-speaker McIntosh audio system.

Trending electric vehicles

The Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford’s all-electric pickup truck, made the list. The F-150 Lightning takes the best of the F-150 and replaces its V6 and V8 engines with an all-electric powertrain. It’s an EV with true truck credentials.

Tesla’s Model Y made the list, rising slightly, but growing, in 2024 and, according to EV insiders, is on par to surpass its sister car the Model 3 and become the best-selling electric vehicle of all time.

The Chevrolet Equinox EV also made the list, another electric SUV. It was released in 2024, but the 2025 model is a slight improvement on the original. Shoppers will find a practical small electric SUV that boasts all-wheel drive, lots of room, and an EPA-estimated range that exceeds 300 miles.

Should you keep an eye on these car models?

Just because people are curious about and searching for these cars doesn’t necessarily make them the best options.

To help you decide which car models are worth your attention if you’re planning on car shopping soon, we've pulled the most recent Edmunds Ratings for the trending car models.

Edmunds Ratings for Trending Car Models 2024

Make
Model
Rating
Rating year
FordF-150 Lightning8.42024
ToyotaSienna8.32024
HyundaiPalisade8.32024
HondaPassport8.12024
TeslaModel Y8.12024
HondaCR-V8.12024
HyundaiKona7.92024
ToyotaLand Cruiser7.92024
KiaSportage7.92024
KiaSoul7.92024
JeepGrand Cherokee7.92024
NissanRogue7.82024
GMCSierra 15007.72024
NissanAltima7.72024
SubaruCrosstrek7.52024
ToyotaCorolla7.42024
JeepCompass6.12024

The Ford F-150 Lightning, Toyota Sienna and Hyundai Palisade are the top three highest-rated models, with Edmunds Ratings of 8.4 for the Ford and 8.3 for the other latter two. Meanwhile, the Toyota Corolla and Jeep Compass round out the list with ratings of 7.4 and 6.1, respectively.

Stay tuned for Edmunds Ratings when the new makes are released, and in the meantime, there are plenty of other highly rated cars to choose from.

Edmundsby

The Edmunds content team brings you industry-leading vehicle reviews, news and research tips that make it easier for you to find your perfect car.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top
Back to Top