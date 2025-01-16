Top Trending U.S. Car Models, According to Google Trends

Why these cars, and why now?

Apart from the AI-generated outlier 2025 Chevy Impala, when you take a closer look, a few trends emerge across these trending vehicles.

Revivals and updated best sellers

The top spot went to the long-awaited revival of the Honda Prelude with production of the innovative coupe halting in 2001. Rumors have the sixth-generation coupe — a hybrid — possibly debuting in 2026, and the excitement and loyal following are driving its 650% increase in trending searches.

Other Hondas that made the top list are the 2026 Honda Passport (185% increase) and the upcoming 2025 CR-V. The Passport is bringing a new boxier design complete with TrailSport trim ready for true off-road action. And while the updates to the CR-V aren’t significant, the interest speaks to the popularity of Honda’s longstanding cars.

Finally, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer saw a 188% increase in searches with Jeep billing the off-roader as the "ultimate premium SUV experience." That’s a tall order and the 2025 Wagoneer not only has a tow capacity of up to 10,000 pounds but added luxury features including real wood, premium leather interior, display screens, and the choice of 1,375-watt, 23-speaker McIntosh audio system.

Trending electric vehicles

The Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford’s all-electric pickup truck, made the list. The F-150 Lightning takes the best of the F-150 and replaces its V6 and V8 engines with an all-electric powertrain. It’s an EV with true truck credentials.

Tesla’s Model Y made the list, rising slightly, but growing, in 2024 and, according to EV insiders, is on par to surpass its sister car the Model 3 and become the best-selling electric vehicle of all time.

The Chevrolet Equinox EV also made the list, another electric SUV. It was released in 2024, but the 2025 model is a slight improvement on the original. Shoppers will find a practical small electric SUV that boasts all-wheel drive, lots of room, and an EPA-estimated range that exceeds 300 miles.

Should you keep an eye on these car models?

Just because people are curious about and searching for these cars doesn’t necessarily make them the best options.

To help you decide which car models are worth your attention if you’re planning on car shopping soon, we've pulled the most recent Edmunds Ratings for the trending car models.