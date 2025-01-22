- The Tesla Model 3 is named Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car 2025.
- We're giving this award to both the standard Model 3 and super-quick Performance trim.
- Highly recommended runners-up include the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and BMW i5.
Tesla Model 3: Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car 2025
A big update turned out to be game-changing for Tesla’s smallest sedan
Why did the Model 3 win?
The Tesla Model 3 has always been a good but not great EV. But a major face-lift in 2024 brought improvements everywhere, including more range, a better ride quality, sharper handling and a nicer interior with — finally — professional build quality. Even better, none of this came with a price hike; the Model 3 is still one of the most affordable EVs out there.
"From range to price to performance, there are few areas where the Model 3 doesn't have a leg up on the competition."
— Reese Counts, vehicle test editor
What stood out?
The Model 3's breadth is easily its greatest strength. From the quiet and comfy Long Range model — which goes so far it easily dispels range anxiety — to the Performance trim that delivers supercar numbers for a fraction of the price, the Model 3 delivers at every price point and has something for anyone looking at an electric sedan.
Highly recommended: Hyundai Ioniq 6
Why is the Ioniq 6 highly recommended?
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is still a great pick if you want an electric sedan. It offers a touch more space than the Model 3, a cabin that isn't as reliant on a central touchscreen to operate, and plenty of electric range to boot. Take its standout build quality in addition to its mega comfortable ride, and the Ioniq 6 is very easy to recommend.
What stood out?
Its slippery shape and 800-volt architecture lead to impressive range on all trims, even in the base model. Models with the larger battery can go up to 342 miles on a single charge. Not only that, but the Ioniq 6 will soon get access to Tesla’s ubiquitous Supercharger network and, thanks to its electric architecture and ability to maintain high charge speed, the Ioniq 6 is capable of adding 868 miles of range per charging hour, according to our Edmunds EV Charging Test.
Highly recommended: BMW i5
Why is the BMW i5 highly recommended?
The BMW i5 still sets the standard for the electric luxury sedan. It's quiet and composed in all environments and over any type of pavement but manages to retain BMW's driver-focused roots. Everything that was true of our Edmunds Top Rated 2024 winner remains. Exceptionally refined with a spacious, high-quality cabin that you'd expect of something at this price, the i5 is a great pick in a field that's only getting more crowded.
What stood out?
The i5 seamlessly blends comfort and luxury in a way the 5 Series historically hasn't been able to, and that's one of its strongest attributes. It's more luxury car than ever thanks to its bank-vault-like build quality and whisper-quiet cabin. Throw in the quick acceleration you'd expect from an EV on every single trim, and you're left with an easy choice for buyers who want an electric luxury four-door.