Tesla Model 3: Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car 2025

Highly recommended: Hyundai Ioniq 6

Why is the Ioniq 6 highly recommended?

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is still a great pick if you want an electric sedan. It offers a touch more space than the Model 3, a cabin that isn't as reliant on a central touchscreen to operate, and plenty of electric range to boot. Take its standout build quality in addition to its mega comfortable ride, and the Ioniq 6 is very easy to recommend.

What stood out?

Its slippery shape and 800-volt architecture lead to impressive range on all trims, even in the base model. Models with the larger battery can go up to 342 miles on a single charge. Not only that, but the Ioniq 6 will soon get access to Tesla’s ubiquitous Supercharger network and, thanks to its electric architecture and ability to maintain high charge speed, the Ioniq 6 is capable of adding 868 miles of range per charging hour, according to our Edmunds EV Charging Test.