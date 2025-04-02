Interior revisions

Audi took a light touch with the E-tron's interior changes as well. The dashboard shape is the same, now bisected with a generous carbon-fiber panel available in your choice of traditional woven or, again, the funkier forged stuff if you prefer more sparkle and less symmetry.

The bigger change is the steering wheel, and I'm sorry to say it's not a good one. Where the old wheel had tactile knobs and buttons embedded in the spokes, the new one swaps those out for capacitive touch pads, much like those found on the Volkswagen ID 4. They're harder to find by touch yet easier to accidentally actuate. I turned the volume up three times by mistake during my time behind the wheel.

There are two new proper buttons, though, and big, shiny red ones at that. The one on the right, labeled "RS," cycles through the car's various performance-related driving modes. The one on the left says "Boost," and you can probably guess what that does: 10 seconds of maximum power from the thoroughly revised drivetrain.