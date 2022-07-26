When Stellantis presented its new strategic plan for 2030 in March of this year, its ambitious blueprint included an accelerated electrification timeline for all brands under its corporate umbrella. The Maserati division, for instance, declared it would add all-electric versions of each model by 2025 and make the full shift to an all-EV lineup by 2030.

The first model to get the all-electric treatment is the GranTurismo sports car. New spy shots show the upcoming GranTurismo Folgore will retain its Italian style while sporting a powertrain that reflects the brand's goals for the future.