Maserati GranTurismo EV

2023 Maserati GranTurismo EV Spied in Camouflage

No exhaust pipes, no fuel door: yep, that’s an EV

  Kristin Shaw
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw is an automotive journalist at Edmunds.
  • Italian brand Maserati is moving forward with its electrification plan with the upcoming GranTurismo Folgore.
  • Folgore, which means “lightning” in Italian, is the official designation for all Maserati EVs.
  • The new GranTurismo mimics the style of the previous generation, sans exhaust pipes and fuel door.

When Stellantis presented its new strategic plan for 2030 in March of this year, its ambitious blueprint included an accelerated electrification timeline for all brands under its corporate umbrella. The Maserati division, for instance, declared it would add all-electric versions of each model by 2025 and make the full shift to an all-EV lineup by 2030.

The first model to get the all-electric treatment is the GranTurismo sports car. New spy shots show the upcoming GranTurismo Folgore will retain its Italian style while sporting a powertrain that reflects the brand's goals for the future.

Maserati GranTurismo EV

As you've no doubt guessed by now, that means the previous model's Ferrari-sourced V8 won't return. For 2023, the GranTurismo Folgore (Italian for "lightning," this is the designation the Trident will use for its all-electric vehicles) replaces the gas-only powerplant with three electric motors, one in the front and two on the rear axle. It's a little early to guess at specs, but Car & Driver reports the trio of electric motors will reportedly make over 1,200 horsepower and will log a 0-60 time of less than 3 seconds.

Spy shots of the new GT testing at the famed Nürburgring reveal the GranTurismo's tried-and-true coupe styling, but with telltale EV touches. An absent fuel door and exhaust pipes are dead giveaways. A closer look shows a charging port beneath the taillights in the back, not to mention the lightning bolt-shaped warning sticker plastered on the test mule's trunklid.

Maserati GranTurismo EV

Expect the GranTurismo Folgore to also improve upon the tech features of its predecessors. Our crystal ball says the Folgore will have additional driver assist features to augment the all-new electric powertrain and an updated touchscreen interface. Might we suggest Stellantis' Uconnect 5 system (found in newer Ram and Jeep products)? We think it's one of the more intuitive and attractive systems in the industry. We'll know more about Maserati's first EV in the coming months, but for now we'll just say we're plenty excited by the prospect of a new GranTurismo.

Maserati GranTurismo EV

Edmunds says

The upcoming Maserati GranTurismo Folgore lacks the old GT's sonorous Ferrari-sourced V8, but with an estimated 1,200 horsepower on tap, you might not care.

Kristin Shawby
