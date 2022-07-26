As you've no doubt guessed by now, that means the previous model's Ferrari-sourced V8 won't return. For 2023, the GranTurismo Folgore (Italian for "lightning," this is the designation the Trident will use for its all-electric vehicles) replaces the gas-only powerplant with three electric motors, one in the front and two on the rear axle. It's a little early to guess at specs, but Car & Driver reports the trio of electric motors will reportedly make over 1,200 horsepower and will log a 0-60 time of less than 3 seconds.
Spy shots of the new GT testing at the famed Nürburgring reveal the GranTurismo's tried-and-true coupe styling, but with telltale EV touches. An absent fuel door and exhaust pipes are dead giveaways. A closer look shows a charging port beneath the taillights in the back, not to mention the lightning bolt-shaped warning sticker plastered on the test mule's trunklid.