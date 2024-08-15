Every New Car Revealed at Monterey Car Week 2024

Monterey Car Week has long been a place where the wealthy elite can rub shoulders while racing historic sports cars and breaking auction records for the rarest vehicles in the world. But in recent years, luxury and high-performance automakers have started to unveil their newest production and concept vehicles during MCW, turning it into a summertime auto show of sorts; the only difference is that instead of sitting behind the newest Toyota Corolla, you're commanding your accountant to transfer $14 million into your checking account so you can bid on a Talbot-Lago.

But there's also plenty going on for those not looking to add an art deco masterpiece to their garage. Here are the most notable new vehicles debuting at Monterey, ranging from pie-in-the sky concepts to cars you can actually buy this year.