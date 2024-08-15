- Acura and BMW are among the many automakers debuting new vehicles during Monterey Car Week
- Luxury and high-performance brands are increasingly choosing to launch their exclusive cars and wild concepts during MCW.
- This list will be updated throughout the weekend.
Every New Car Revealed at Monterey Car Week 2024
Something for everyone. If your pockets are deep enough, that is
Monterey Car Week has long been a place where the wealthy elite can rub shoulders while racing historic sports cars and breaking auction records for the rarest vehicles in the world. But in recent years, luxury and high-performance automakers have started to unveil their newest production and concept vehicles during MCW, turning it into a summertime auto show of sorts; the only difference is that instead of sitting behind the newest Toyota Corolla, you're commanding your accountant to transfer $14 million into your checking account so you can bid on a Talbot-Lago.
But there's also plenty going on for those not looking to add an art deco masterpiece to their garage. Here are the most notable new vehicles debuting at Monterey, ranging from pie-in-the sky concepts to cars you can actually buy this year.
The Acura Integra Type S Might Get a Whole Bunch of Performance Parts
While this prototype isn’t a production car, it is a first look at a potential new line of performance parts developed for the giant-slaying Acura Integra Type S hot hatch. Making its debut on Thursday during Monterey Car Week, the Integra Type S HRC Prototype leverages the technical knowledge and expertise of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) to deliver street and track performance parts that Acura owners can enjoy on their own Integras.
Porsche 911 Turbo Celebrates 50 Years of Being Fast and Looking Cool
The Porsche 911 Turbo turns 50 this year. And while a brand-new, hybrid-powered version is on the way, Porsche is celebrating the Turbo's big milestone with a special 50th-anniversary edition of the current 991.2 model that debuts during Monterey Car Week. Only 1,974 will be made, commemorating 1974, the Turbo's first year of production, and there are throwback design cues inside and out.
2025 Lincoln Navigator Goes Big on Luxury and Tech
Lincoln’s claim that the Navigator is “all-new” might be stretching it a bit, but this is a thorough overhaul of its popular full-size three-row SUV. There’s a new front and rear end but arguably the biggest changes are inside, where attention focuses on a 48-inch screen that travels the width of the cabin. It’ll go on sale next spring priced from $100K and compete with the Cadillac Escalade, Infiniti QX80 and Jeep Grand Wagoneer.
2025 BMW M5 Touring: Yay! Another Fast Wagon for America
The 2025 BMW M5 Touring marks the first time that the automaker will bring one of its long-roof M cars to th U.S. market. The M5 Touring uses the same plug-in hybrid V8 setup as the M5 sedan, with 717 horsepower and an all-electric range of about 25 miles. It will be a direct competitor to the Audi RS 6 Avant, as well as the upcoming Mercedes E 63 wagon. BMW says the M5 Touring will cost $122,675 (including destination fees) when it goes on sale later this year.
Acura Unveils New Performance EV Concept SUV
Acura is charging full speed into the electrified future with the world debut of its next-generation all-electric SUV concept. Announced today during the Monterey Car Week festivities, Acura’s Performance EV Concept will lead to a new EV slated for production in late 2025. The concept is looking to capitalize on consumers’ need for speed and offers a glimpse into the Japanese-American brand’s vision to balance performance with sleek, cutting-edge style for its future all-electric vehicles. It’s the second EV SUV in its lineup behind the Acura ZDX, which was announced this time last year.
Edmunds says
Monterey Car Week continues to impress, with an astounding collection of jaw-dropping concepts and cars you can actually buy — provided your lotto numbers hit, of course.