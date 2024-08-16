Cadillac Opulent Velocity Concept: Odd Name, Sensational Looks

Cadillac loves Car Week. The company has a history of launching jaw-dropping concepts at the event at Pebble Beach in California over the years — some highlights that come to mind are the gorgeous Ciel, the Escala and the El Miraj. But, not content to let that tradition fade, Cadillac has just given us a new one. Meet the Opulent Velocity concept.

While the Opulent Velocity might have the worst name of the bunch, it carries on the tradition of being darn good-looking. The fire-spitting V-Series Blackwings are the pinnacle of Cadillac performance right now, but they aren't the brand's future. And while the Opulent Velocity is really just a design exercise for Cadillac, it's a glimpse into what the automaker's performance cars of tomorrow could look like.